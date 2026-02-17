Rubio and Hungary’s Orbán Highlight Stronger US-Hungary Ties at Joint Press Event

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán underscored the need to strengthen bilateral relations during a joint press availability in Budapest, signaling closer cooperation between Washington and Budapest on security, energy, and geopolitical issues.

Speaking after their meeting, Rubio highlighted Hungary’s strategic importance in Central Europe and emphasized the need for strong partnerships to address ongoing global challenges.

The joint appearance comes amid a broader diplomatic tour by the secretary of state, who has been engaging European leaders on issues including the war in Ukraine, energy security, and regional stability. Hungary’s geographic position and political influence within the European Union make it a key partner in those discussions.

Rubio stressed the importance of collaboration among allies to ensure stability across Europe and to address security threats. He also pointed to economic and energy cooperation as areas where the two nations can deepen ties.

Orbán welcomed the strengthened relationship with the United States, describing cooperation with Washington as vital for Hungary’s economic growth and national security priorities. The Hungarian leader has sought to position his country as a bridge between East and West while maintaining strong national sovereignty.

The press availability also touched on ongoing diplomatic efforts related to the conflict in Ukraine and broader negotiations involving major powers. Rubio indicated that the United States continues to support initiatives to bring parties to the negotiating table and end the war.

Analysts say the meeting reflects shifting dynamics in transatlantic relations as Washington seeks to reinforce alliances in Central and Eastern Europe while navigating differing approaches to Russia and energy policy within the region.

Rubio’s visit to Budapest followed stops in other European capitals, part of a wider effort to coordinate policy among partners facing evolving security challenges.

As geopolitical tensions persist, officials from both countries indicated that continued dialogue and cooperation will remain essential to maintaining stability and advancing shared economic interests.