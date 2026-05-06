Roy Gagaza Discusses the Most Common Retirement Planning Strategies for Pre-Retirees Ages 50–65

As people approach their retirement years, it becomes necessary to review their financial standing, anticipate future needs, and devise a well-rounded plan that secures their income and peace of mind. Evaluating assets, liabilities, and projected expenses helps pinpoint any financial gaps, while optimizing savings and managing risk provides a foundation for long-term stability. As Roy Gagaza explains, the decisions regarding Social Security, healthcare, and legal matters can have lasting impacts on the quality of retirement.

Evaluating Financial Health and Retirement Savings

Knowing your current financial situation is a critical step as you approach retirement. Start by gathering a list of all assets, such as savings, investments, and property, along with any liabilities, such as mortgages or outstanding loans, to get a clear picture of your net worth. Comparing this information with your retirement goals helps determine whether your existing savings, including 401(k)s and IRAs, are on track or require adjustments.

Many pre-retirees find it helpful to use online calculators or consult statements from financial institutions to see if their balances align with their desired retirement lifestyle. Reviewing these details regularly allows for timely changes that support a confident transition into retirement. Some choose to track their progress annually, making incremental adjustments to their savings rate as needed.

Contributions and Investment Diversification

Those in their 50s and early 60s often have the opportunity to boost retirement savings by taking advantage of catch-up contributions, which increase the annual limits for 401(k)s and IRAs. This is especially valuable during peak earning years, allowing for a more substantial nest egg by retirement age.

Adjusting your investment portfolio to reduce risk as retirement approaches can help protect your hard-earned savings from market volatility. Choosing a balanced mix of stocks and tax-advantaged accounts, such as Roth IRAs, can offer both growth and future flexibility when withdrawing funds. Some investors review their asset allocation with a financial advisor to ensure it matches their evolving risk tolerance and time horizon.

Premium Funding & Risk Management Strategy

For individuals in their 50s and early 60s, this stage often presents an opportunity to strengthen financial protection by maximizing contributions to insurance-supported strategies. Utilizing vehicles that allow for higher contribution limits—such as certain cash value life insurance policies—can help build tax-advantaged reserves while maintaining a focus on long-term security.

As retirement approaches, it becomes increasingly important to reduce exposure to market volatility and prioritize stability. Insurance-based solutions can offer more predictable outcomes, helping protect accumulated assets from unexpected fluctuations. Incorporating products that provide tax-advantaged growth and potential income distribution can also support greater flexibility in retirement.

Many individuals review their overall protection strategy with a licensed professional to ensure it aligns with their evolving needs, risk tolerance, and timeline, while maintaining a strong emphasis on preservation and guaranteed benefits where appropriate.

Preparing for Healthcare and Long-Term Care Needs

Anticipating medical costs in retirement is vital, as healthcare often becomes one of the largest expenses later in life. Setting aside funds in a Health Savings Account, when eligible, provides triple tax benefits while helping prepare for these future costs. Some individuals look into long-term care insurance to protect against the high price of extended care, especially if there’s a family history of chronic illness. Factoring these expenses into your broader retirement plan leads to greater peace of mind and financial stability.

Optimizing Social Security and Income Streams

Timing plays a meaningful role in how much you’ll receive from Social Security, so weighing the pros and cons of claiming at different ages is worthwhile. Delaying benefits can lead to a larger monthly payout, while claiming earlier may suit those with specific health or income needs.

Couples often coordinate their claiming strategies to maximize household income and ensure both partners are financially secure. Beyond Social Security, establishing a reliable withdrawal strategy for your retirement accounts ensures your resources last throughout retirement. Some retirees consider annuities or part-time work to supplement their income and add another layer of security.

Reducing Debt and Managing Expenses

Entering retirement with minimal debt helps relieve financial pressure and creates more room in your budget for the things you value most. Paying off high-interest loans or considering early mortgage payoff can lead to significant savings over time. Many pre-retirees revisit their spending habits and adjust their monthly budgets to better align with their projected income, helping them avoid surprises and maintain a comfortable lifestyle. Reassessing subscriptions, travel plans, and discretionary spending can also free up funds for other priorities or unforeseen expenses.

Reviewing Legal and Estate Planning Documents

Keeping legal documents up to date is a key part of safeguarding your wishes and protecting loved ones. Wills and trusts should reflect your current intentions and family circumstances. Regularly checking beneficiary designations on retirement accounts and insurance policies helps prevent future complications. Many individuals consult with financial advisors or estate planning attorneys to make sure everything is in order, and their legacy is preserved according to their desires.

Find Out More About the WealthWize Way

Call Journey Wealth Management today at 209-825-8888 or 808 469-4361. You can also visit JourneyWlthManagement.com or schedule a call to learn more about Roy Gagaza, his team, the WealthWize Way, and how proper income planning is essential for a successful retirement.