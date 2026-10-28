Roswell Park Study Identifies Early Window When Prostate Tumors May Respond Better to Immunotherapy

Hormone therapy can make prostate tumors briefly more sensitive to immunotherapy before immune effects fade, according to a Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center study published in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer.

The multidisciplinary team analyzed tumors from men who received androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) prior to prostate surgery. Immune and inflammatory pathways, particularly antigen presentation and adaptive immune response, increased within months of neoadjuvant ADT, accompanied by a robust influx of both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells. After six or more months, the researchers observed an immunosuppressive shift, with increased numbers of tumor-associated macrophages and regulatory T cells that can suppress cancer-killing T cells. Active immune cells clustered near tumor cells soon after ADT but were replaced by inhibitory immune cells after six months.

The findings suggest a critical window following neoadjuvant ADT for initiating immune checkpoint inhibitors, and provide a rationale for sequencing hormonal and immune-based regimens. Checkpoint inhibitors have not been effective in most prostate cancers. Most prior evidence of ADT’s immune effects came from preclinical models or single time-point clinical studies.

“Our findings identify changes in the prostate tumor that explain established resistance to immunotherapies in patients already resistant to standard anti-androgen therapies,” said Dr. Nastiuk, Assistant Professor of Oncology in the Departments of Cancer Genomics and Urology. “We show here that ADT hormonal therapy rapidly activates the immune cells inside the prostate, opening up the possibility that tumors may respond to a combination approach — first treating aggressive tumors with ADT, and then instead of waiting for the cancer to progress, rapidly following up the ADT-activate tumors with immunotherapies to better treat prostate cancer.”

“Our findings suggest a critical window of opportunity following neoadjuvant androgen deprivation therapy for initiating immune checkpoint inhibitors, and provide a rationale for the precise sequencing of hormonal and immune-based regimens to maximize therapeutic benefit,” said study first co-author Anmbreen Jamroze, PhD, Research Assistant Professor of Oncology at Roswell Park. “These new data suggest that checkpoint inhibitors might be beneficial if used earlier during prostate cancer therapy progression, soon after ADT is initiated and prior to development of anti-androgen and immunotherapy-resistance.”

The study describes temporal dynamics in primary prostate cancers treated with neoadjuvant ADT before surgery. It does not report a completed clinical trial of the sequenced approach or patient outcomes from combination therapy. The concrete marker is the contrast between immune activation within several months and the immunosuppressive shift after six months.