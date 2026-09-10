Robert Hoffecker on Why Puerto Rico’s Tourism Future Depends on More Than Beaches

Puerto Rico does not have to work very hard to sell its coastline. Warm water, palm-lined beaches, and year-round access to the outdoors have long been among the island’s biggest draws. Yet the strongest tourism destinations rarely succeed because of one attraction alone. They give visitors reasons to explore, stay longer, and eventually come back.

Robert Hoffecker, a San Juan-based tourism and hospitality professional with more than 20 years of experience, has spent much of his career thinking about what turns a trip into a memorable experience. His work across hotel operations, guest experience, tourism partnerships, and destination development gives him a close view of what travelers value once they arrive.

“The beach might be what gets someone interested in Puerto Rico, but it is rarely the only thing they talk about when they leave,” Hoffecker says. “You start hearing about the meal they had, the street they wandered down, the music they heard, or the person who told them where to go next.”

That distinction could become increasingly important as Puerto Rico builds on several record years for tourism.

Puerto Rico Has an Opportunity to Turn Growth Into Loyalty

Puerto Rico welcomed an estimated 8.1 million visitors in 2025, generating about $8.2 billion in economic impact, according to Tourism Economics estimates reported by Discover Puerto Rico. The island also recorded nearly 7.9 million lodging room nights during the year, an 8% increase from 2024.

Those numbers show strong demand. The bigger question for the tourism industry is what happens after travelers arrive.

A destination can attract someone once because of a beautiful photograph or convenient flight. Getting that person to return requires more depth.

“You want someone to reach the end of a trip and feel like they still have things left to see,” Hoffecker says. “If they spent four days here and feel like they completely checked Puerto Rico off a list, we probably missed an opportunity.”

Puerto Rico has a natural advantage because experiences can vary significantly across the island. Beaches may provide an introduction, but food, history, neighborhoods, mountains, outdoor recreation, and cultural traditions give visitors reasons to keep exploring.

Food Gives Travelers a Reason to Leave the Resort

Food is one of the clearest examples of how tourism can extend beyond traditional attractions.

Discover Puerto Rico’s 2024 visitor research found that gastronomy influenced 40% of tourists’ decision to choose Puerto Rico as a vacation destination. Local culture and historical richness influenced 44%.

For hospitality professionals, those numbers matter because a traveler’s interest in food creates opportunities well beyond a hotel restaurant.

A recommendation from a front desk employee might send a family to a neighborhood restaurant. That meal could lead them to a nearby shop, plaza, or bar they had never planned to visit.

“I have always liked when a guest asks where we would actually go to eat,” Hoffecker says. “That question usually means they are ready to explore. You can point them toward a place they may never have found while planning the trip from home.”

The economic effect also spreads. In 2024, food and beverage businesses accounted for approximately $4.6 billion in total economic output tied to Puerto Rico’s visitor economy, according to tourism impact research.

History Gives Puerto Rico Something a Beach Cannot

Beaches can be found throughout the Caribbean. Puerto Rico’s history cannot be duplicated somewhere else.

Old San Juan is the most obvious example, but its importance goes beyond colorful buildings and popular photo locations. Historic streets, plazas, fortifications, architecture, and museums give travelers context for understanding the island.

Demand suggests visitors are interested. San Juan National Historic Site recorded 913,420 visitors during the first half of 2026, up roughly 12.6% from the same period in 2025 and its strongest first half since 1992.

“History gives people another layer to the trip,” Hoffecker says. “You can enjoy a beautiful building without knowing anything about it, but once you understand why it is there and what happened around it, you look at the same street differently.”

That creates opportunities for guides, museums, restaurants, cultural organizations, and businesses operating around historic areas.

Neighborhoods Make a Destination Feel Real

Major attractions matter, but travelers increasingly want experiences that feel connected to everyday life.

Recent Puerto Rico visitor research supports that shift. Interest in local culture increased from 36% to 41% over the five-year period examined by Discover Puerto Rico, while the share of visitors citing the island as welcoming and inclusive roughly doubled from 12% to 25%.

That makes neighborhoods particularly important.

Travelers may begin with the places they recognize from travel guides, but memorable discoveries often happen between those stops. A bakery, coffee shop, small restaurant, local market, or neighborhood event can become the story someone tells when they return home.

Hospitality businesses can help by giving employees the local knowledge needed to make useful recommendations rather than simply pointing everyone toward the same handful of attractions.

“There is a big difference between giving someone directions and helping them understand a place,” Hoffecker says. “If an employee knows the neighborhood, they can ask what the guest actually enjoys and make a recommendation that fits that person.”

Outdoor Recreation Can Show Visitors Another Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s natural appeal also extends far beyond sitting on a beach.

Hiking, sailing, snorkeling, surfing, cycling, kayaking, and exploring mountain and forest areas can introduce travelers to entirely different parts of the island.

For Hoffecker, who spends some of his free time sailing and hiking, outdoor recreation also reminds him that Puerto Rico should not be presented as a single type of vacation.

“Someone might arrive thinking they are going to spend five days next to the water and discover that one of their favorite experiences happened on a trail,” he says. “That is exactly what you want. A destination becomes more interesting when people realize their original plan only covered part of what is available.”

Creating connections between hotels and responsible recreation providers can make those experiences easier for visitors to discover.

Cultural Events Can Give People a Reason to Return

Events provide another important piece of the tourism puzzle because they change throughout the year.

Music, food festivals, sporting events, community celebrations, and cultural programs can give someone who has already visited Puerto Rico a new reason to return. They also provide opportunities to introduce visitors to traditions rather than treating culture as scenery.

Puerto Rico’s recent tourism strategy has increasingly emphasized gastronomy, music, nature, culture, and a stronger connection to the island, rather than relying solely on conventional vacation imagery.

That approach can also spread tourism spending among more businesses.

A visitor attending a festival may need transportation, eat at a local restaurant, buy something from a vendor, and extend a hotel stay. One experience creates activity across several parts of the local economy.

Tourism Works Best When More People Participate

Puerto Rico’s tourism industry directly supported more than 91,000 jobs in 2024 and approximately 141,000 jobs when indirect employment was included. By December 2025, leisure and hospitality employment alone had reached a record 102,500 jobs.

Continued growth creates an opportunity, but visitor counts alone should not define success.

Hotels will remain important. So will beaches. The larger opportunity is connecting those visitors with the restaurants, guides, cultural organizations, recreation providers, shops, neighborhoods, and communities that make Puerto Rico distinct.

Hoffecker believes hospitality professionals can play an important role in making those connections.

“A great trip should create curiosity,” he says. “Ideally, people leave Puerto Rico talking about what they experienced, but they should also leave thinking about what they did not have enough time to do.”

That may be one of the strongest measures of a healthy tourism destination.

The beach can bring someone to Puerto Rico for the first time. Everything beyond it can give them a reason to come back.