Rising Rates and Global Uncertainty Cloud U.S. Spring Housing Market Momentum

The U.S. housing market entered spring 2026 with renewed momentum, but rising mortgage rates and broader economic uncertainty are threatening to stall what had been shaping up as a more buyer-friendly season.

According to the latest March Housing Report from Realtor.com, early signs pointed to a stabilizing market. Inventory was climbing, prices were softening, and mortgage rates had dipped below 6%, fueling cautious optimism among buyers and sellers.

However, that optimism quickly faded as financial conditions shifted. Mortgage rates have risen steadily in recent weeks, while signals from the Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions have reintroduced uncertainty into the market. Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale noted that these factors are once again “threatening to sideline buyers and sellers.”

Despite these headwinds, underlying housing metrics suggest meaningful progress compared to 2025. Active inventory rose 8.1% year-over-year, marking continued recovery in housing supply, while new listings edged up slightly nationwide.

At the same time, prices are easing. The median listing price fell 2.2% compared to a year ago, extending a five-month trend of annual price declines. Homes are also taking longer to sell, with the typical property spending 57 days on the market, four days more than last year, indicating a gradual shift toward more balanced conditions.

These trends are creating opportunities for buyers, particularly as sellers adjust expectations. Fewer listings are undergoing price cuts, suggesting that homeowners are pricing more realistically from the outset rather than reacting after extended time on the market.

Still, affordability remains a key challenge. Rising borrowing costs continue to weigh on demand, with mortgage rates climbing above recent lows and limiting purchasing power. External pressures, including geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns, are further complicating the outlook.

The result is a housing market at a crossroads. Structural improvements, such as increased supply and price moderation, are helping to restore balance, but macroeconomic uncertainty is preventing a full recovery in buyer confidence.

As the peak spring selling season unfolds, the trajectory of mortgage rates and broader economic conditions will likely determine whether the market regains its footing or remains constrained by external pressures.