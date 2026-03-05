Rising Grocery Prices Put Spotlight on States That Waste the Least Food

With grocery prices nearly 30 percent higher than they were in 2020, food waste is becoming an increasingly costly problem for American households. A new study released ahead of Food Waste Action Week (March 9 to 15) highlights which states are doing the most to reduce food waste and which areas still have room for improvement.

The analysis, conducted by LawnStarter, compared all 50 states across 37 metrics related to food waste, including waste generated by the food service and retail sectors, recycling and composting infrastructure, food-sharing programs, and state policies aimed at reducing food waste.

The data used in the study were sourced primarily from ReFED, a nonprofit organization focused on reducing food waste nationwide.

Food waste remains a major issue in the United States. According to experts, nearly 40 percent of food waste occurs at the household level, making everyday consumer habits a critical part of the problem.

“Nearly 40 percent of food waste happens in the home, so it’s important to be mindful,” said Adam Lowy, founder and executive director of Move For Hunger. “Use what’s in your fridge, embrace the ‘ugly’ produce, and get creative with leftovers.”

The rankings found that Northeast states dominate the list of those wasting the least food. Connecticut placed first overall, followed by Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Vermont and Maryland also ranked among the top performers.

New York also performed well in several key categories measured by the study. The state ranked second-least wasteful in food discarded by the foodservice sector and third-least wasteful in year-over-year changes in retail food waste. It also ranked second in access to anaerobic digestion facilities, which convert organic waste into renewable energy and fertilizer.

Food waste recycling infrastructure played a major role in the rankings. States with greater access to composting sites, anaerobic digestion facilities, and strong food-sharing programs generally scored higher in the analysis.

Policies designed to divert food waste from landfills also influenced the results. Some states have implemented food waste disposal bans, requiring businesses to redirect food scraps to composting or recycling facilities rather than landfills.

Experts say reducing food waste can benefit both household budgets and the environment. When food ends up in landfills, it produces methane, a greenhouse gas significantly more potent than carbon dioxide.

LawnStarter noted that composting is one of the simplest ways households can help reduce food waste. Food scraps can be converted into nutrient-rich compost that improves soil health for lawns and gardens.

As grocery prices remain elevated, reducing food waste could offer consumers a practical way to stretch their food budgets while also lowering environmental impact. With nearly half of food waste happening at home, small changes in shopping, storage, and meal planning could make a significant difference nationwide.