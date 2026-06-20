For Art Basel 2026, this Swiss city has again become the world capital of contemporary art. This year, June 18 to 21, the fair features a curated selection of leading galleries, monumental installations and new voices throughout its sectors. One of the most noticed presentations is by Danish artist Rasmus Refer, whose new relief series is a sign of his fast-rising career in the international art world.

Art Basel continues to be the premier platform for modern and contemporary art. This year’s edition will feature exhibitors from 43 countries and territories, from established masters to emerging talents. The range of what is on offer is broad, from solo presentations and large-scale works in the Unlimited sector to thoughtful curations that reflect the diversity of today’s creative landscape. One work that is causing buzz in Unlimited is Torkwase Dyson’s “Way Over There Inside Me (A Festival of Inches)” from 2022, presented by Gray and Pace.

Rasmus Refer is one of the fast-rising characters in this dynamic environment. The Danish artist has attracted attention for his distinctive visual language, combining geometry with sculptural abstraction. Momentum has been gathering from recent shows at Art Copenhagen in Copenhagen and Art Berlin, and his debut at Art Basel seems a natural progression.

A Series of Forty New Reliefs

Refer’s new body of work consists of 40 reliefs based on 16 recurring “U” forms. These works blend traditional canvas and acrylic paint with unexpected ingredients like pastels, fluorescent paint and the ultra-deep Musou Black. Sculptural elements provide physical depth, allowing for works that change dramatically according to lighting conditions and the viewer’s position.

The series is an exploration of perception, light and shadow, by way of careful repetition. The deep black surfaces absorb almost all light, whereas the pastel tones and reflective elements give rise to a lively contrast and movement. Fluorescent accents glow with an otherworldly light under certain conditions. The result is art that comes to life and responds to its environment.

This approach extends Refer’s interest in simple geometric modules can produce complex visual experiences. The repetition of the “U” shapes creates a sense of structure, while the choice of materials creates a sense of unpredictability and emotional resonance. Collectors and critics are beginning to see how these reliefs connect painting and sculpture in new ways.

International Momentum

“Refer’s inclusion at Art Basel 2026 is at an exciting time. The fair provides artists with unparalleled exposure to curators, collectors and institutions from five continents. The platform can speed up recognition and open up new opportunities for a mid-career artist such as Refer.

His work fits neatly into wider conversations at the fair around abstraction, materiality and perception in contemporary practice. Some sectors are dominated by monumental installations, but Refer’s more intimate yet technically ambitious reliefs provide a compelling counterpoint that rewards close looking.

Art Basel continues to evolve and uphold its reputation for quality and discovery. This year’s program includes drone tours of the Unlimited sector, award ceremonies and conversations with leading figures of the art world. The combination of spectacle and substance makes the fair a must for anyone tracking current trends.

With doors open until June 21, visitors have more time to see works such as Refer’s in person. For those who cannot join us in Basel follow updates via gallery channels and the artist’s site. Rasmus Refer’s new series is a career with legs, one that pays dividends for sustained looking, with subtle complexities and bold material innovations.

Art Basel 2026 confirms the appeal of serious, boundary-pushing contemporary art that endures. In a crowded field Refer’s geometric yet luminous reliefs are a refreshing reminder of the power of form, color and perception working in concert.