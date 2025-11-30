Ride, Organize, Win: How Filipino Foodpanda Riders Secured a Landmark Wage Ruling

Workers in the Philippines often don’t receive payment for what they are owed, affecting their livelihood and welfare. Although the Philippines has labor laws designed to protect worker rights, including the right to timely and proper compensation, workers still find themselves fighting for what’s rightfully due to them.

The Solidarity Center, a leading U.S.-based independent nonprofit that works internationally with unions and worker associations to advance democracy, workers’ rights, economic security, and job safety and health, was instrumental in helping the group, The Foodpanda Riders, obtain a wage ruling in their favor.

How Labor Disputes Are Handled in the Philippines

In the Philippines, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is mainly responsible for ensuring labor laws are strictly enforced. Unpaid workers can file a complaint with DOLE. When issues are not resolved between employers and employees through mediation, the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) adjudicates labor disputes.

Workers’ rights organizations and unions also play a crucial role in advocating for workers and ensuring they receive fair compensation. This is where the Solidarity Center comes in.

Solidarity Center Supports Foodpanda Drivers to Advocate for Their Rights

The Solidarity Center helped Foodpanda drivers in Cebu advocate for their democratic rights to receive fair pay. The nonprofit’s efforts led to a ruling granting 7.2 million PHP ($128,000) in lost wages for Foodpanda’s digital platform drivers. With the formation of their new union, RIDERS-SENTRO, drivers were able to press their concerns and make their voices heard in a fragile democracy.

Foodpanda attempted to get the ruling overturned several times; however, in August 2025, the National Labor Relations Commission-Regional Arbitration Branch 7 (NLRC-RAB-7) ordered the company to pay the unpaid wages to its Cebu-based delivery drivers. The riders had been confident that with a union, they could win their rights to receive their earnings.

With the landmark ruling, the NLRC-RAB-7 affirmed that the riders had the right to fair wages and held the delivery platform accountable for unfair labor practices.

A Victory for All Workers

“This victory is not only for the riders directly involved in the case—it is a win for every delivery rider in the Philippines,” said Abraham Monticalbo Jr., spokesperson for RIDERS-SENTRO Cebu and president of the group’s Foodpanda Chapter.

Workers are now seeing that this legal triumph demonstrates that justice is possible when workers unite and fight back.

Monticalbo emphasized that the payout is part of a broader effort to advocate for fair compensation and employment recognition for gig workers.

About the Solidarity Center

The 501(c)(3) organization has programs in 70 countries and partners with over 900 organizations and grassroots groups to equip workers with the tools they need to come together to form unions, negotiate, and build a better future.