RicFit and FTF Canada Join Forces to Elevate Player Development Across the Country

RicFit (RicFit LLC), the athlete-performance technology company founded by Eric Friedlander, has entered a new partnership with FTF Canada (First Touch Football), the nation’s premier football showcase organization. The collaboration introduces RicFit OS, RicFit’s high-performance operating system, into FTF’s national pathway program, giving Canadian players broader access to professional-level development resources.

FTF Canada is widely recognized as one of the country’s top pathways for athletes pursuing collegiate, professional, and international opportunities. Its national showcases attract scouts, clubs, agents, and media globally. Through the integration of RicFit OS, athletes will now be able to track and improve key areas of development, including physical performance, recovery, tactical growth, nutrition, mental preparation, and the elite networking opportunities RicFit OS provides with college and professional programs.

The partnership represents a shift in how Canadian football talent is supported. Instead of focusing solely on exposure, FTF Canada will now be able to directly support athlete development through a structured system built to strengthen player readiness. The combination of FTF’s nationwide reach and RicFit’s performance platform is designed to enhance long-term growth throughout the country’s football ecosystem.

Marcus Hanson, Owner of FTF Canada, said the initiative reflects the organization’s mission to elevate homegrown talent.

“Our mission at FTF Canada has always been to give Canadian players the platform to succeed. Partnering with RicFit brings a new level of professionalism, data, and structure to our showcases, ensuring players are better prepared and better seen. RicFit OS is the most advanced performance system we’ve worked with, and we are excited to offer Canadian players access to a platform that can truly change their careers.”

RicFit founder Eric Friedlander emphasized the collaboration’s long-term impact.

“FTF Canada has built the most impactful pathway for footballers in the country. By combining their reach with our RicFit OS, we are creating a system that goes beyond mere talent identification. It develops and accelerates it. This partnership ensures Canadian athletes are not only discovered, but fully prepared to compete on the global stage.”

RicFit OS is used by football clubs, academies, and federations worldwide and operates across seven pillars of athlete optimization: physical, tactical, technical, nutritional, recovery, mental, and lifestyle. FTF Canada continues to be a leading destination for athlete exposure and competitive opportunities, connecting athletes directly with collegiate, professional, and international programs.

Together, RicFit and FTF Canada are helping usher in a new era of Canadian football, one that blends advanced performance technology with nationwide development to prepare athletes for the global stage.