Red Carpets & Returns: Filmoney Global on Funding the Future of Film

There is a particular kind of evening in London when the city’s twin obsessions — capital and culture — find themselves sharing the same room.

On 10 May, beneath the measured glamour of the BFI South Asian Film Festival, the founding team of Filmoney Global stepped onto the red carpet and, in doing so, offered a glimpse into a broader transformation taking place across the global entertainment industry.

For decades, the business of film has operated through a paradox. Cinema is among the world’s most influential cultural exports and one of its most enduring forms of intellectual property, yet access to the economics behind it has often remained opaque, relationship-driven, and tightly held within established industry circles.

Behind every celebrated production lies a complex ecosystem of financing structures, rights transactions, distribution agreements, tax incentives, international partnerships, and strategic capital allocation. Historically, participation in that ecosystem has been reserved for a relatively small network of insiders — studios, producers, private financiers, family offices, and industry veterans whose access was often built over decades.

The audience sees the premiere. The industry sees the deal.

As intellectual property emerges as a defining asset of the modern economy and entertainment becomes ever more globalized, a new generation of specialist firms is attempting to bridge the worlds of content and capital. Filmoney Global is among them.

Its appearance at the festival marked its official launch and a clear statement of intent: entertainment finance is entering a more institutional era, and access to the opportunities within it need no longer be confined to a select few.

A Debut With Symbolism

The setting was not accidental. Hosted under the auspices of the British Film Institute, the BFI South Asian Film Festival has become one of the most influential showcases of South Asian storytelling outside the region itself. It is a gathering place not only for filmmakers and performers, but also for distributors, producers, financiers, investors, and media executives whose decisions shape the future of global content.

Festivals have always occupied a dual identity. Publicly, they are celebrations of creativity. Privately, they are marketplaces where rights are acquired, partnerships formed, investments negotiated, and future projects quietly take shape.

For a platform focused on film investment and entertainment finance, there could scarcely have been a more fitting stage.

Headquartered in Mumbai and operationally active across Dubai, London, and New York, Filmoney Global sits at the intersection of some of the world’s most important centers of entertainment production and international capital. This multi-jurisdictional structure is intentional: as content increasingly moves across borders, so too must the mechanisms that finance it.

The platform is designed to operate flexibly across jurisdictions, establishing transaction-specific investment structures tailored to investor requirements and project needs. In practice, this enables capital to participate in opportunities wherever production incentives, intellectual property rights, or market dynamics are most advantageous, while maintaining consistent governance and execution standards.

Expertize Before Theory

What distinguishes Filmoney Global is not the novelty of its premise but the depth of experience assembled behind it. The founding team brings together more than five decades of combined expertise spanning film production, rights monetization, investment banking, capital markets, wealth management, legal strategy, and international transactions.

In entertainment finance, relationships matter. So does judgment. So does access.

The industry’s most attractive opportunities rarely appear through public channels. They are sourced through long-standing industry networks, production experience, and trusted cross-border relationships. For investors, access has historically been the most significant barrier to participation in the asset class.

Filmoney Global has been built within those networks.

Leading the platform’s creative and commercial strategy is Sidharth Jain, operating between Mumbai and Dubai. Over more than two decades in film production, rights transactions, content strategy, and entertainment finance, Jain has become deeply embedded in the industry’s production ecosystem. Through The Story Ink, he has facilitated more than 250 screen rights transactions with over 50 producers globally, spanning Bollywood, regional Indian cinema, international co-productions, and streaming platforms.

His producing credits include Trial by Fire, a Netflix series that received critical acclaim and industry recognition, including a Filmfare Award for Best Series. His work has extended across key developments in India’s evolving content economy, including involvement in the early ecosystem around Jio Hotstar. At Filmoney Global, he serves as the primary originator — the individual responsible for sourcing, identifying, and structuring investment-grade opportunities from within the production landscape itself.

From London, Srijani Chatterjee anchors the platform’s legal, regulatory, and structural framework. A UK-qualified lawyer and legal academic with expertise in commercial law, intellectual property, financial regulation, and cross-border investment structures, she operates at the increasingly critical intersection of content and capital.

Her background includes experience in wealth management at St. James’s Place, advising UHNW clients on portfolio strategy and capital allocation, as well as regulatory leadership experience within the United States government. This combination of private and public sector exposure informs a disciplined approach to structuring, governance, and risk alignment across jurisdictions.

Completing the founding team is Niraj Arjan, based in New York, whose career bridges investment banking and the entertainment industry in a way few professionals can match. With experience at Evercore in mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory, he brings institutional finance expertise to the platform’s investor-facing strategy and capital formation efforts.

Alongside his financial career, Arjan is also a working actor, with credits across Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Disney, and the BBC. That dual perspective — spanning Wall Street and global content production — provides a rare fluency in both the mechanics of capital and the realities of storytelling.

Taken together, the founders represent not simply a multidisciplinary team, but a convergence of capabilities that increasingly defines modern entertainment finance.

Opening a Historically Closed Market

Perhaps the most significant shift Filmoney Global points toward is not only structural, but one of access. For much of cinema’s history, participation in film financing has been constrained by proximity — geographic, professional, and relational. Investment opportunities were often embedded within tightly held industry networks, with access governed as much by relationships as by capital.

Filmoney Global’s proposition is that this model is evolving.

As entertainment intellectual property becomes more globally liquid and increasingly central to value creation across media ecosystems, institutional and sophisticated private capital is seeking more structured entry points into the sector.

The platform is designed to provide precisely that.

Filmoney Global structures bespoke investment vehicles across the entertainment landscape, including theatrical releases, streaming-led productions, international co-productions, rapid-production formats, and emerging AI-assisted content models. Deal flow spans India, Hollywood, and international markets, offering diversified exposure across multiple content economies within a unified investment framework.

Importantly, participation extends beyond capital deployment alone. Investors are positioned within a curated ecosystem that offers proximity to the production lifecycle and the broader entertainment network. This includes selective access to premieres, curated industry events, and structured engagement opportunities with talent, creators, and production stakeholders across development and release cycles. These touchpoints sit within the broader informational and relational fabric of the platform rather than functioning as standalone incentives.

In an industry historically defined by layered gatekeeping, such proximity functions less as access to “perks” and more as access to process.

The Discipline Behind the Opportunity

For all its creative associations, the model Filmoney Global is advancing is grounded in financial discipline. The platform employs a “smart budget” methodology that integrates government grants, tax incentives, production rebates, and location-based subsidies into project structuring from the outset. The objective is not only to identify compelling creative opportunities but to optimize capital efficiency and improve risk-adjusted outcomes through intelligent structuring.

As entertainment finance continues to mature, such mechanisms are becoming increasingly central. Modern film investment is less about isolated production financing and more about the orchestration of rights, incentives, distribution strategies, and capital deployment across multi-territory structures.

The emphasis is shifting from funding content to engineering outcomes.

Beyond the Red Carpet

It would be easy to view Filmoney Global’s appearance at the BFI South Asian Film Festival as a branding moment. That would miss the broader context.

Across the entertainment industry, structural changes are accelerating. Intellectual property has become globally mobile. Content production is increasingly borderless. Capital is searching for differentiated, non-correlated asset classes. And the mechanisms that once governed access to film financing are gradually giving way to more institutional frameworks.

These shifts are creating space for a new category of firms — those capable of translating between creative industries and global capital markets with fluency and discipline.

As a newly launched platform, Filmoney Global enters this landscape with a clear mandate, an experienced founding team, and an established network spanning production, law, finance, and capital markets. Its focus is not on redefining the entertainment industry, but on creating structured pathways through it for investors seeking exposure to entertainment intellectual property.

What is already clear is that the platform has been purpose-built to operate at the intersection of content and capital, bringing together complementary expertise from professionals who have spent their careers working across both worlds.

On a May evening in London, beneath the lights of one of the industry’s most respected festivals, that intersection briefly came into view.