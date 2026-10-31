Record King Tides Flood California and Florida Coasts Without a Storm

In the last days of October, seawater moved inland along stretches of the California and Florida coasts without the help of a named storm. In Southern California, tide gauges set or approached all-time records: Los Angeles Harbor (San Pedro) exceeded its previous high of 7.93 feet (dating to 1923) with readings above 8 feet, while San Diego peaked near 8.14 feet—about 1.5 feet above the predicted astronomical tide. Pacific Coast Highway near Huntington Beach closed to traffic; elsewhere, residents waded or used paddleboards. On the Atlantic side, Virginia Key in Miami recorded its highest king tide and third-highest water level since consistent observations began in 1994, ranking just behind the surges of Hurricanes Irma and Wilma. Lake Worth Pier and South Port Everglades also registered preliminary peaks above previous non-tropical highs. Coastal Flood Warnings remained in effect along Florida’s Atlantic coast into the final days of the month.

King tides are a known, predictable feature of the lunar calendar—the combination of a full moon and the moon’s closest approach to Earth. What has changed is the baseline on which they arrive. Warmer coastal waters contribute thermal expansion; elevated sea levels from long-term rise add a few extra inches that turn a high tide into street flooding. Onshore winds this week amplified the effect further. The result was not a catastrophe, but a series of ordinary disruptions: flooded driveways, closed roads, and water in places that, a generation ago, stayed dry at high tide.

These events sit alongside other recent weather patterns. Atmospheric rivers earlier in the month produced record flooding in the Four Corners region, including a new high on the San Juan River at Farmington, New Mexico. Texas has renewed its drought disaster proclamation for dozens of counties, citing ongoing dry conditions that also elevate wildfire risk. Nationally, the U.S. Drought Monitor for late October showed more than 40 percent of the country in moderate drought or worse. Forecasters continue to flag a developing El Niño that is expected to favor a wetter winter across the southern United States, even as staff and capacity reductions at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have drawn warnings from former officials about reduced forecasting and research bandwidth.

None of this week’s coastal flooding required a hurricane. That is precisely the point that coastal managers have been making for years: the threshold for nuisance flooding keeps dropping. Miami’s multi-day streak of moderate coastal flooding was the longest on record for the city. California’s next king-tide windows are already scheduled for Thanksgiving week and Christmas. The physical mechanisms—astronomical alignment, warmer water, higher baseline seas—are measurable and recurring. What remains open is how quickly local infrastructure, insurance markets, and emergency routines adjust to a new normal in which the high tide itself is the weather event.