Rebecca Roby Explains How to Navigate AI Compliance in Marketing Campaigns

Rebecca Roby, an accomplished legal executive specializing in marketing law, works with clients every day on how to navigate AI compliance in marketing. AI can lift a campaign with speed, scale, and smart targeting. It can write copy, score leads, shape offers, and track outcomes. AI also brings new rules that marketers must follow to keep trust. The guardrails are not there to slow growth; they help teams protect customers and reduce risk.

Compliance matters for two reasons: laws set data boundaries, and trust fuels long-term results. When people know a brand treats their data with care, they stay and spend. This guide explains key rules, practical steps, and ways to avoid common mistakes.

Marketers use AI for personalization, content, and ads. They handle sensitive data. The safest teams build consent into every workflow and keep records of how AI acts. By the end, readers will have simple ways to use AI without worry.

Understand the Key Rules for AI in Marketing

Several laws shape how AI can support campaigns. GDPR in Europe sets high standards for privacy, consent, and fairness. CCPA in California grants rights for access, deletion, and opting out of data sales. Both apply when teams collect, use, or share personal data, or when automated tools make impactful decisions.

The EU AI Act adds a risk-based framework. Most marketing tools are low-risk, yet they still require oversight, documentation, and human review for sensitive cases. High-risk uses need stronger controls, while general targeting or creative support requires lighter, but still privacy-conscious, checks.

“Consent is critical,” says Rebecca Roby. “If a campaign uses personal data, teams need a clear opt-in. Consent must be specific, informed, and easy to withdraw. Collect only what’s needed, store it safely, and delete when no longer necessary.”

Bias is another threat. AI can favor some groups and miss others. Transparency helps. Teams should explain when automation is used, why a specific ad appears, and how to request human help. Chatbots that collect details should state their purpose, request permission, and provide an opt-out.

GDPR requires clear consent, plain language, and tight control of data. If AI helps decide who sees an ad or receives an email, the data must be collected with consent for that use. Teams must notify users, state the purpose, and limit retention. People can access, correct, or restrict data use. Where AI makes impactful decisions, consider human review.

CCPA gives California residents the right to know what data a company holds, why it’s used, and with whom it’s shared. It also grants rights to delete data and opt out of sharing. Brands must provide clear privacy links, simple request forms, and fast responses, even when third-party ad tools are involved.

Interface changes support compliance: plain opt-in forms, unchecked boxes, and notices explaining use and retention. Keep consent and request records ready for audits. Fines are steep, but reputational damage can be worse.

Bias enters through skewed data, narrow segments, or unchecked thresholds. In targeting, it can mean uneven reach or exclusion. Fair AI begins with testing. Compare outcomes across groups, look for gaps, and adjust inputs. Add human review for high-impact actions like pricing or suppression.

Documentation supports fairness. It’s important to keep logs of data sources, model settings, training periods, and changes. Store sample prompts and outputs for creative tools. This trail aids audits and builds leadership trust.

Notes Roby, “Bias hurts both people and performance. It narrows reach, reduces relevance, and weakens brand image. Routine testing and adjustment reduce risks and improve results.”

Take Practical Steps to Build Compliant Campaigns

AI Compliance works best as a daily habit. A simple plan can cover tool audits, training, vendor checks, monitoring, and legal updates. Start by reviewing AI tools and mapping data flows from capture to deletion, noting who has access, confirming privacy features, and identifying gaps.

From there, train teams, set clear vendor terms, and add monitoring to catch issues early, refreshing processes as guidance evolves. The right tools track consent, log requests, and flag risks while generating reports for legal and security teams. This helps marketers move faster, avoid mistakes, and build stronger trust through smoother operations.

Begin with simple questions like what data goes in, why it’s needed, where it’s stored, who can access it, and for how long. Check whether the tool supports user access and deletion requests, and whether consent can be clearly tracked and withdrawn.

Regular audits help uncover expired data, risky prompts, missing notices, or shadow tools that bypass consent. Keep audit notes short, list tool owners, and set review dates, keeping the process lightweight to avoid friction while ensuring reviews happen after major vendor changes or new laws.

Short, focused training works best. Cover privacy basics, consent, bias, and record keeping. Show how to write clear notices and respectful prompts. A checklist is an important addition for new campaigns to cover consent, data use, and opt-out.

“Vendors must also be vetted. Choose partners with clear privacy terms and security, and review retention periods and breach plans,” says Roby.

Add contract clauses covering consent, deletion, and transfers. Request certifications or audit summaries. Strong partners reduce risk and boost team confidence.

Monitoring keeps compliance on track by setting checkpoints during planning, launch, and rollout, while tracking consent rates, opt-outs, and response times. Watch for anomalies in reach or performance that may signal bias or data drift, and keep compliance metrics visible alongside campaign KPIs.

Since laws change often, refresh notices, consent flows, and data maps, updating training and vendor terms are a duty shift. These steady adjustments prevent heavy rework later and keep momentum strong.

Avoid Common Mistakes and Plan for the Future

Common missteps like skipping consent, adding vendors without review, or moving data without safeguards can be avoided through steady habits and clear checks. Start small, and refine one campaign by tightening consent, adding notices, and logging model settings, then expand once the process works. Leaders help by asking for brief compliance notes in plans. With stricter rules ahead, brands that maintain clean records, flexible systems, and human review paths will adapt faster and face fewer hurdles.

Transparency gaps are common, so people should always know when AI is involved and how their data is used. Add clear privacy notes in sign-ups, chat tools, and ad forms, using short, direct words and fast opt-outs.

Cross-border transfers also carry risk. Track where data travels, apply safeguards, avoid excess, and delete when no longer needed. Shadow tools like plugins or trials often bypass checks, so maintain an approved tool list, add an intake process, and review any tool handling personal data.

The future of AI in marketing will demand greater clarity, fairness, and accountability. As global laws tighten, brands that embed transparency, explainability, and human oversight into their systems will stand out. Forward-thinking teams can transform compliance from a burden into a competitive edge, shaping campaigns that inspire lasting trust.