Reauthorizations of SBIR and STTR Programs Speed Up Cutting-Edge Tech Delivery to War Department Warfighters

The U.S. War Department is set to accelerate the flow of advanced technology to its forces following the recent reauthorization of two key small business programs. The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) initiatives, long vital to defense innovation, now have renewed momentum thanks to legislation signed into law on April 13 by President Donald J. Trump.

At an event held April 29 at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael highlighted how the Small Business Innovation and Economic Security Act will help bring promising ideas from American entrepreneurs directly into military use.

“The moment the bill was signed, we had solicitations ready, including over 90 topics where the department seeks innovative capabilities directly from industry,” Michael said. He noted that these programs have already channeled more than $41 billion into 80,000 awards supporting 14,000 small businesses since their start.

That track record underscores the power of small businesses to drive real progress. Michael emphasized that breakthroughs in areas such as space technology, artificial intelligence, hypersonic systems, and quantum research will give U.S. warfighters a decisive edge against emerging threats from adversaries.

“Our small business partners bring the grit, the speed, and the agility that the joint force needs to win,” he added. His office plans to cut through red tape by offering quick decisions to industry partners, replacing prolonged uncertainty with fast approvals or clear rejections so companies can focus on what they do best.

Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler pointed to the broader economic benefits of these investments. She cited a 22-to-1 return on each dollar spent by the War Department, which has generated roughly $121 billion in revenues and supported 1.5 million jobs across the country. Nearly half of the awards go to firms with fewer than 25 employees, proving that the smallest innovators often deliver the biggest strategic impacts.

Real-world examples already show the programs at work. PEMDAS Technologies & Innovations used SBIR funding to develop weather-sensing tools for helicopters and drones to help them navigate hazards even in challenging overseas environments. Company meteorologist Caroline Harten described how the support enabled rapid prototyping and testing in collaboration with defense researchers.

Similarly, NIRSense is advancing biosensors that monitor pilot physiology during operations. Director of Research Thibault Roumengous explained that near-infrared spectroscopy and related sensors can track blood flow, detect issues like reperfusion injuries from tourniquets, and even include features to boost alertness through brain stimulation.

The developments are consistent with broader efforts to restore military lethality and sustain technological superiority. The reauthorized programs are designed to ensure that taxpayer dollars translate into affordable, effective capabilities for the warfighter, via streamlined partnerships and an emphasis on rapid scaling.

And as global competition intensifies, these efforts will be crucial to ensuring that America’s legacy of turning ingenuity into strength continues. The War Department’s reemphasis on partnering with small businesses is a strong signal that we intend to remain at the leading edge in an era of rapidly evolving threats.