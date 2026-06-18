Rachel D’Eletto Brings a Creator-Led Marketing Edge Back to Las Vegas

Rachel D’Eletto is returning to Las Vegas with more than a move in mind. She is bringing back a company built for the way brands are expected to show up now: polished, strategic, visually strong, and impossible to ignore.

As the founder of Right Direction Marketing, Rachel works with businesses on social media strategy, content creation, brand storytelling, influencer marketing, email marketing, digital campaigns, and ongoing brand direction. Her approach is rooted in both sides of modern marketing. She understands what businesses need to communicate, and she understands what audiences actually stop to watch, save, share, and respond to.

That dual perspective is what makes her different.

Rachel has built her own social media presence to more than 183,000 followers while working with nationally recognized and globally recognized companies across lifestyle, hospitality, beauty, fashion, wellness, food, and consumer brands. Her work blends the polish of a marketing strategist with the instinct of a creator who knows what performs in real time.

For brands, that combination is powerful. Rachel is not approaching social media as someone simply filling a content calendar. She understands how to create content that builds perception, communicates credibility, drives interest, and makes a business feel relevant in a crowded market. Her work is built around the idea that social media should not just look good. It should move the brand forward.

Originally from Chicago, Rachel brings a big-city marketing lens to a Las Vegas market she knows deeply. For her, Las Vegas is not just a place to do business. It is a city where hospitality, entertainment, beauty, restaurants, nightlife, wellness, and local entrepreneurship all intersect.

After spending time expanding her work across different markets, Rachel and her husband, Matt D’Eletto, are returning to Las Vegas full time with a renewed focus on supporting brands throughout the city and beyond.

The move reflects both a personal return and a strategic business decision, driven by deep local relationships, continued client interest, and a clear opportunity to help Las Vegas businesses strengthen the way they show up online.

Matt’s background in hospitality adds another layer to the company’s understanding of guest experience, service, and how people connect with a business long before and long after they walk through the door.

Rachel’s entrepreneurial drive also comes from close to home. Her father, Dr. Fred, is the founder and CEO of PlanAm Group, where he has spent decades building and leading companies across dental benefits, healthcare administration, insurance, and technology. Her brother, Orin, is also heavily involved in the family’s business ventures, making entrepreneurship a constant part of Rachel’s life long before she launched her own company.

Growing up around that kind of leadership gave Rachel an early understanding of what it takes to build something with longevity. She saw firsthand that a strong business is not built on visibility alone, but on trust, systems, reputation, relationships, and the ability to evolve with the market.

“My dad has always been one of my biggest examples of what real entrepreneurship looks like,” Rachel said. “Watching him build companies, lead teams, and stay ahead of industries taught me that business is not just about having an idea. It is about having the discipline, vision, and resilience to keep moving it forward. That mindset is a huge part of how I approach Right Direction Marketing.”

For Rachel, Las Vegas has always represented opportunity, especially for brands built around experience.

“Las Vegas is one of the most exciting markets in the country because everything here is built around experience,” said Rachel. “The restaurants, hotels, beauty spaces, wellness studios, events, and local businesses all have stories worth telling. The brands that stand out are the ones that know how to translate that experience into content people actually connect with.”

Right Direction Marketing was created to help businesses bridge the gap between traditional marketing and the fast-moving world of social media. Rather than treating Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, email, and digital campaigns as separate afterthoughts, the company helps brands create a stronger, more cohesive presence across every touchpoint.

Services include social media strategy, Reels and TikTok concepts, caption writing, content calendars, posting support, email marketing, campaign ideas, event coverage, influencer partnerships, short-form video direction, and ongoing social media management.

What separates Right Direction Marketing from more traditional social media support is the company’s ability to think beyond the post. Rachel looks at the full digital presence: how a brand looks, sounds, communicates, attracts attention, and builds trust across social media, email, partnerships, campaigns, and customer touchpoints.

For businesses that do not have the time, strategy, or in-house team to manage that consistently, Right Direction Marketing offers a more elevated and flexible solution.

One of the company’s most flexible offerings is its remote content model, designed for businesses that want to work with Right Direction Marketing even if they are not based in Las Vegas. Through this model, brands can send raw footage, photos, behind-the-scenes clips, product shots, event content, team videos, or everyday business moments, and Right Direction Marketing turns that material into polished, strategic social media content.

The process allows businesses across the country to stay consistent online without needing a full in-house creative team or an on-site content manager. Whether a brand is in Las Vegas, Chicago, Florida, Texas, or anywhere else in the U.S., Right Direction Marketing can help transform the content they already have into Reels, TikToks, captions, content calendars, email campaigns, and social media posts that feel elevated, intentional, and aligned with the brand.

“Most businesses already have more usable content than they realize,” Rachel said. “They have the food coming out of the kitchen, the treatment room being set up, the team interacting with customers, the product being used, the event being built, or the behind-the-scenes moments that make the brand feel real. The difference is knowing how to shape that raw content into a digital presence that feels intentional, elevated, and strategically aligned.”

That model is especially relevant for hospitality, restaurants, casinos, beauty, wellness, fashion, lifestyle, and local service-based businesses, where visual storytelling directly impacts brand perception, customer trust, and buying decisions.

For Rachel, social media is no longer just about posting. It is about positioning.

“Social media is often the first impression of a business now,” Rachel said. “Before someone books the reservation, schedules the treatment, walks into the store, or reaches out to work with you, they are usually looking at your content. That means your digital presence has to communicate more than activity. It has to communicate taste, trust, relevance, and credibility.”

That belief has shaped the way Right Direction Marketing works with clients. The company focuses on helping brands create content that feels current without chasing every trend, elevated without feeling cold, and strategic without losing personality.

Rachel’s return to Las Vegas also reflects a larger shift in the market. As the city continues to grow beyond gaming and tourism alone, businesses are competing for attention in a more visual, content-driven landscape. Restaurants, hotels, salons, med spas, wellness studios, fashion brands, entertainment concepts, and local businesses are all expected to operate like media brands.

Right Direction Marketing helps them do that with clarity.

“Las Vegas brands have so much to work with,” Rachel said. “The food, the design, the service, the energy, the beauty industry, the hospitality, the people, the experiences. My goal is to help businesses take what they already have and turn it into content that creates connection, credibility, and momentum.”

As Rachel and Matt settle back into Las Vegas, Right Direction Marketing is positioning itself as a social-first partner for businesses looking to strengthen their digital presence, elevate their brand image, and reach audiences in a more meaningful way.

For Rachel, the mission is simple: help brands move in the right direction.

For more information, visit https://wineonwaterstreet.my.canva.site/rdm-2026-port or follow Rachel D’Eletto on social media at @racheldeletto https://www.instagram.com/racheldeletto/.