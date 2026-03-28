Rabbi Daniel Sayani’s Quiet Life of Service in Queens

You might not expect to find one of New York’s quieter religious leaders on Utopia Parkway in Whitestone on a late Shabbat morning. Like many other synagogues in Queens, Clearview Jewish Center is a small brick building. But inside, Rabbi Daniel Sayani has built a life of service based on learning, discipline, and a strong sense of duty to others.

Rabbi Daniel Sayani does not fit the easy stereotype of a New York rabbi. He did not come from a famous rabbinic family, and he did not spend his early years on a straight path through the yeshiva world. Instead, he became observant as an adult and committed himself fully to Jewish learning and religious life.

That path helps us understand how he leads. His story is not about inheriting something. It is a choice to commit. Sayani is different from other people in the city who often change who they are because he took Torah life and the responsibilities that came with it very seriously.

By 2018, he had gotten Yoreh Yoreh semicha, which is the same as rabbinic ordination, from Yeshivas Ohr Kedoshim, the Biala Chasidic yeshiva in Boro Park. Rabbi Gavriel Tzinner, who wrote the multi-volume Nitei Gavriel series, was one of his teachers. Other teachers were Rabbis Refoel Dovid Banon, Yochanan Gurary, Dovid Schochet, and Yosef Yeshaya Braun.

He kept learning in a formal way long after that. He went to school at Lakewood’s Yeshivas Pirchei Shoshanim, joined a Kollel Hachshores L’Rabbonus, and finished the rabbinic training program offered by the National Council of Young Israel. He got his degree in Judaic Studies from Yeshivas Bircas HaTorah in Jerusalem in 2023. Later, he finished his advanced semicha at Machon Smicha, where he learned about practical areas of halacha like how to keep Shabbat, kosher law, separating meat and dairy, and problems with food production.

He became a certified mesader kiddushin in August 2024, which means he could perform marriages. The credential was signed by important rabbinic figures like Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, a senior rabbinic judge in Sydney, and Dovid Lau, the former Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel. His resume is long, but that’s not what makes it stand out. It’s how he uses what he learns in his everyday life with other people.

Since 2021, Sayani has served as the rabbi and spiritual leader of Clearview Jewish Center in Whitestone. His work there reflects a hands-on style of leadership. He teaches weekly classes, often through the Jewish Learning Institute, and uses Zoom so older or homebound congregants can stay connected. He arranges daily Kaddish recitations for the deceased, supervises kosher operations, and handles the pastoral details that matter most when families need guidance.

Clearview is only one part of his work. In New Jersey, he also serves as the rov of Kehillas Mevaser Tov, a small and close-knit shtiebel in East Brunswick. It is the kind of congregation where the rabbi is not distant from the people he serves. In communities like that, the line between rabbi and neighbor is often thin, and that seems to suit Sayani’s style well.

A large part of his work happens far from public attention. For years, he has served as a rabbinical supervisor and administrator for Chevra Kadisha Mekor Chaim, helping oversee taharah, the ritual preparation of the deceased for burial, and shmira, the tradition of watching over the dead before burial. It is exacting work. It demands both technical knowledge and emotional steadiness.

The same pattern can be seen in his work as a chaplain at the White Plains Center for Nursing Care and other places. It is quiet, useful, and very human. Patients and their families don’t want to see a list of credentials. They want someone who can explain a custom, say a prayer, help them make a hard choice, or just be there for them when things are tough.

You might have seen a different side of his work if you read Jewish news. Sayani has written for The Times of Israel since 2016 about a wide range of topics, including missionary work with Jews, burial practices, mental health, and halachic life. One of his essays about OCD and halacha talks about a problem that many rabbis have: knowing the difference between sincere religious care and harmful compulsion and responding with both clarity and compassion.

He has also written about abortion, classical responsa, moral issues with kosher meat, and ideas from the weekly Torah portion. These are heavy topics, but he talks about them in a down-to-earth way. He doesn’t write like someone who only talks to experts. He writes like someone who has helped real people think through real problems before.

Off the page, he has maintained a modest media presence. His name appears on NCYI “4 Minutes of Torah” videos, in online lecture archives, and on talks such as “Beshalach: The Spiritual Core of Jewish Unity” and “Sukkos: Lessons from the Nisuch HaMayim.” He has appeared on podcasts to discuss taharah and the modern funeral industry, exploring the tension between ancient ritual and contemporary systems.

He has also signed public statements with the Coalition for Jewish Values and been to many community and educational events over the years. In those moments, he embodies a familiar style of community leadership: serious, public-facing when necessary, but based on the daily work of helping people.

Some of his most relatable work looks like it could be for the government. Sayani leads prayers at memorial services in Marine Park, Brooklyn, for 9/11 and Veterans Day, among other events. He has worked with Roman Catholic Deacon Fred Ritchie on interfaith projects like food drives, holiday events, and planning for emergencies. He has also gone to neighborhood meetings, talks about safety, forums about elder abuse, and mental health training.

That part of his work shows a bigger idea of what it means to be a religious leader. From this perspective, Jewish tradition extends beyond the confines of a sanctuary. It also affects how someone acts when they go to a neighborhood, a grieving family, a nursing home resident, or a local event.

At a time when religious leaders often find themselves in narrow roles, Sayani’s profile appears more intricate. He is very sure of halacha and tradition. He is also comfortable using modern tools to stay in touch, work with people from different communities, and meet people where they are. That mix gives his work a very New York feel. It is based on the needs of the people in front of him and is useful.

There is also something understated about how he works. He doesn’t have a lot of public social media accounts. He is not a rabbi who is good at going viral. People call him directly when they need help, advice, or a steady hand.

That might be the best way to understand Rabbi Daniel Sayani. A lot of the real spiritual work in New York doesn’t happen at press conferences or on stage. It happens in hospitals, small shuls, funeral arrangements, classes, counseling sessions, and community events that don’t get much attention. That is where he works.

His job on Utopia Parkway and beyond isn’t about putting on a show. It is based on being there, being consistent, and providing good service. That’s more than enough for the people who depend on him.