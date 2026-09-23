Quantron and HyperView Form China Venture With Foxconn as Factory Partner

Quantron and HyperView said they will create Quantron China, a joint platform for battery-electric and hydrogen commercial vehicles, with Foxconn as a manufacturing partner.

The venture pairs Quantron’s German vehicle integration and export channels with HyperView’s work on intelligent systems and autonomous driving, plus Foxconn’s truck and bus production capacity. The companies said the Shaoxing base will sell in China and support Quantron’s markets in Europe and the Middle East.

“The future of the commercial vehicle industry will not be defined by individual vehicles alone, but by scalable platforms, strong industrial partnerships and integrated customer solutions,” said Andreas Haller, CEO of Haller Group and founder of QUANTRON. “With QUANTRON China, we are creating a bridge between China, Europe and the Middle East. We are building in China for China and using the same platform to scale internationally. Our goal is to make zero-emission commercial mobility faster, more economical and more scalable globally.”

HyperView, founded in 2018 by Dr. Feilong Liu, a former General Motors autonomous-driving engineer, says it has delivered a high three-digit number of hydrogen commercial vehicles, mostly in China, with early units in Saudi Arabia. Quantron, the zero-emission unit of Haller Group, says it has put a three-digit number of zero-emission vehicles into Europe and the Middle East and recently delivered a hydrogen vehicle in Brazil.

The technical core is a planned Gen2 truck and bus platform with a new cabin, connectivity and a path toward autonomy. A public unveiling is slated for the first half of 2027. Before that, the partners aim to place the first 100 vehicles with European customers by the end of 2026 as a validation fleet.

“The first 100 vehicles demonstrate that this is not a distant vision,” said Andreas Haller. “They go into real customer operations this year. What we learn from them flows directly into Gen2. The first vehicles are not the destination; they are the starting point.”

Sales are meant to run through Quantron-as-a-Service, bundling the vehicle with financing, maintenance, an uptime promise and, in some markets, energy. Haller said the package will beat diesel total cost of ownership from day one.

“Our customers should not have to choose between decarbonization and profitability,” said Andreas Haller. “We guarantee that our solution delivers a lower Total Cost of Ownership than diesel from the outset. This is not a future ambition. It is our commitment today.”

“The future of mobility will be created through the combination of intelligent vehicles, autonomous driving and zero-emission propulsion systems,” said Dr. Feilong Liu, Founder and CEO of HyperView. “QUANTRON and HyperView share the same vision and entrepreneurial mindset.”

The firms sketched a decade-scale goal of more than 100,000 zero-emission commercial vehicles worldwide. That is an ambition, not a booked order. EU heavy-duty CO2 rules calling for 45 percent lower average emissions from 2030, 65 percent from 2035, and 90 percent from 2040 are the market backdrop they cited.