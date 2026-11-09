PublicRegistry.us Review: What a Single Records Search Says About Personal Exposure

Ask someone who investigates fraud how a convincing scam call gets started, and you will rarely hear the word “hack.” It starts with a name. Then an address, an old phone number, maybe a property record. By the time the caller dials, they sound as if they know you, and in a way they do.

The Ritz Herald wanted to see how much of that raw material is sitting in plain view for an ordinary person, so we spent time with PublicRegistry.us, a private search site for U.S. public records. The short answer is more than we expected. The site also does something many of its rivals avoid: it gives people a straightforward way to pull their own listing. It scores 4.8 out of 5 here, for a search that stays out of the way, reports tidy enough for open-source research, and terms that say in plain words what the data must not be used for.

Where the Records Come From

First, what PublicRegistry.us is not. It is not a government website, and it says so at the top of the page: a private, independent data platform whose reports are not official documents. The records themselves are collected by third-party data providers. PublicRegistry.us licenses that data and stitches it together, so a search on a name or an address comes back as one connected picture instead of a pile of loose ends.

The picture is broad. On the people side, there are contact details and associated records. Property searches bring up deeds, tax history, liens, mortgages and permits, most of it originating in county assessor and recorder offices. Vehicle lookups run on title and registration records linked to a VIN or a plate. Court searches cover cases, arrests, warrants, criminal history, judgments, traffic records, and court dates, pulled from state and county judicial systems. The whole site is available in English and Spanish.

Nothing in a report is secret. All of it was public to begin with, and it reaches the platform through licensing, not scraping. The difference is effort. That information is normally spread so thinly across county offices that almost nobody bothers to gather it, and here it sits behind a single search instead of five.

Running a Search

The site explains its process in three steps: pick a record category, type in a name and location, then look over the offer and payment terms before buying anything. The category menu offers Court Records, Arrests, Criminal Records, Warrants, Contact Details, Traffic Records, Court Dates, Public Records, and a catch-all Search All.

What struck us most was how little it asks of the person searching. No technical knowledge, no special access, no settings to learn. You type, you can narrow things down by state if you like, and the site tells you how many matches it found before it asks you for anything. An account only comes into play when you want to open the full report. From a security point of view, that low bar is the real finding. The only stumble is the category menu, where it is not always obvious which option holds the record you are after.

Inside a Report

Reports arrive sorted, which matters more than it sounds. Instead of one long scroll, matched addresses, associated records, and property details each get their own section, and related items sit next to each other. Run a property search, and you see ownership history, tax records, liens and mortgages, plus links to the people tied to that address wherever the data connects them. Court and criminal cases are attached to a person’s profile when the records support it. Anyone who has chased a case through one county system after another will appreciate the time that saves.

The catch is accuracy, and the company is upfront about it. Its terms say it does not create the records, does not verify them independently, and has no way to correct them at the source. The homepage adds that coverage varies by person, jurisdiction, and source, and that some information may be incomplete or out of date. That is true of every service in this category. If a record actually matters, check it with the court or agency that issued it.

Reports live in your account, accessed through the Portal Login. A downloadable PDF and a more comprehensive report with extra record types are sold as add-ons. The export is the least interesting part, though. The value is in finally seeing what is attached to a name and how easy it is to find. Once that is laid out in front of you, deciding what to take down stops being a vague worry and becomes a to-do list.

What You Are Not Allowed to Do

This is where PublicRegistry.us sets itself apart. It is not a consumer reporting agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act; its reports are not consumer reports, and its terms of service (last updated August 15, 2026) spell out exactly what that means in practice. The data cannot be used to decide whether to hire, promote, or keep someone, and that explicitly includes babysitters, nannies, cleaners, and contractors. It cannot be used to decide on a tenant, a loan, a credit line or an insurance policy, on a place in an education program or a scholarship, on a government license or benefit, or even on whether to keep a customer’s account open. Taking an FCRA “adverse action” based on a report is off the table too, and the company reserves the right to close accounts and report violators to the authorities.

The terms also name stalking, harassment, and doxing outright instead of leaving users to read between the lines. Users must be 18 or older and may use the site only for personal, lawful purposes. Scraping, republishing, and reselling the data are banned. One rule is less common: anything you pull from the site has to be kept confidential and deleted within 90 days. Disputes go to individual arbitration in North Dakota, and class actions are excluded.

Put simply, this is a tool for personal lookups and due diligence on information that is already public. It is not a background-check service, and an employer that needs FCRA-compliant screening should go to a licensed consumer reporting agency. That still leaves plenty of honest reasons to use it: confirming that a court case someone mentioned really exists, checking a property or vehicle before money changes hands, making sure a person is who they say they are, or simply looking yourself up.

The Price Tag

PublicRegistry.us sells access as a fixed installment plan, not an open-ended subscription. The court-records FAQ puts the numbers on the table: up to 840 court-record reports over two years, $841 in total. At checkout, you pay $36, which is a one-time $1 access fee plus the first $35 installment. After that, $35 comes out every 30 days until all 24 installments are done. When the last one clears, the plan simply ends. It does not renew.

Single reports and add-ons, such as PDF reports and advanced or comprehensive reports, are separate one-off purchases outside the plan. Whether the plan makes sense comes down to how often you search. For a genealogist, or someone checking properties and vehicles every few weeks, spreading the cost over a big report allowance adds up. If you have one question to answer, a single report is the simpler choice.

Refund requests are handled case by case and can take up to 30 days to show on a bank statement. The FAQ also offers a refund if support cannot help you find the records you were looking for. Closing an account is easy enough: call +1 (855) 508-5838 or +1 (844) 872-4636, send an email, use live chat, or click Close Account at the bottom of the site.

Taking Your Name Off the List

The feature we kept coming back to was the opt-out. On the Remove My Information page, you can look yourself up by name together with a city or state, by address, or by phone number, and file a removal request on the spot. No support ticket, no waiting in a queue. The company says it deletes the data from its own systems promptly, though browser caching can keep the old listing visible for up to 48 hours.

The same page is honest about the limits. Opting out does not touch the public or private databases the site draws from, so the court filing or the property deed is still sitting where it always was. A proper privacy cleanup means repeating the exercise with every data broker that taps the same sources. That is tedious, but it is how the whole industry works, and it would be unfair to pin it on this one site. Note, too, that opting out is not the same as closing a paid account, which takes an email request that includes the account’s address.

Against the Competition

BeenVerified, Spokeo and Whitepages Premium all work the same territory, each with its own report style and pricing. PublicRegistry.us leans on breadth. People, property, vehicles, and court records all come back from one search; the setup is minimal, and the price is on screen before you commit. A more specialized service can sometimes dig deeper in a single lane, vehicle history or people search, for example. Match PublicRegistry.us’s range that way, though, and you may end up paying for two or three of them.

The opt-out is where it pulls ahead. Few people-search sites let you find your own listing and remove it this directly, and for anyone who cares about their footprint, that alone is a good reason to pay attention to this one.

The Good and the Not So Good

The strengths are easy to list. Four record types sit behind a single search, reports are sorted by category, and court cases are linked to the people they involve. The terms are clear about FCRA limits and name stalking, harassment, and doxing as banned. The installment plan has a fixed total, ends on its own, and can be canceled in several ways. And you can remove your own listing without asking anyone’s permission.

The weaknesses mostly come with the territory. The records are not independently verified or correctable at the source, and the site itself warns that some may be incomplete or out of date. The homepage categories could be clearer. The data is off limits for hiring, renting, and any other FCRA-regulated decision. Opting out leaves the original records and every other broker untouched. And the PDF export and comprehensive report cost extra.

Our Verdict

PublicRegistry.us gets 4.8 out of 5, and the reason fits in one word: visibility. Most people have never searched for themselves like this, so they have no idea how much of their life can be pieced together from a name and a few spare minutes. This site shows you.

What you do with that is up to you. Request a takedown, tighten up what is public, or just file it away knowing it is there. But you cannot fix exposure you cannot see, and that is the lesson worth taking from PublicRegistry.us, more than any single feature. If you want a second opinion before signing up, it is worth reading customer reviews of PublicRegistry.us from people who have used it.