Property Manager’s Guide: 6 Signs It’s Time to Call a Professional Paving Contractor

Your parking lot is the first impression of your property — the welcome mat every tenant, employee, and customer drives across before they even reach the building. Yet it’s often the most neglected part of the facility, pushed off until “next quarter.”

Ignoring asphalt maintenance doesn’t just hurt curb appeal. It quietly erodes your property’s value and creates serious liability risks that can lead to costly lawsuits.

Here are 5 clear warning signs that your parking lot needs attention from a paving company for asphalt repair services, plus 1 critical red flag that most property managers miss until it’s too late.

1. Alligator Cracking (Fatigue Cracking)

If sections of your lot resemble the scaly skin of an alligator, you’re looking at advanced structural failure. These interconnected, deep cracks mean the base layer beneath the asphalt has lost its strength.

Action Needed: Simple patching or sealcoating won’t fix this. A professional paving crew must remove the damaged area, repair or replace the sub-base, and install a proper new asphalt surface.

2. Standing Water and Birdbaths

After rain, do puddles remain long after the rest of the lot has dried? These low spots, commonly called “birdbaths,” indicate that the pavement is sagging from subgrade movement or repeated heavy loads.

Action Needed: Standing water is one of asphalt’s biggest enemies. It penetrates the surface, weakens the structure, and accelerates pothole formation. Professional grading and leveling are required to restore proper drainage and prevent further damage.

3. Potholes (A Major Liability)

Potholes aren’t just ugly — they’re expensive accidents waiting to happen. One good-sized hole can damage vehicles, cause trips and falls, and pull your property into costly insurance claims or lawsuits.

Action Needed: Skip the temporary cold patch from the hardware store. For a lasting repair on a commercial lot, professionals should clean the area, apply a tack coat, and properly compact hot-mix asphalt with the right equipment.

4. Fading to Oxidized Gray

New asphalt has a rich, deep black color. Over time, sunlight and oxidation break down the binders, turning the surface a dull, brittle gray.

Action Needed: This loss of flexibility makes the pavement much more prone to cracking. If caught in time, a quality sealcoating by professionals can restore the dark appearance and provide vital UV protection to extend the pavement’s life.

5. Raveling (Loose Gravel and Stones)

Does your parking lot look like it’s “shedding”? Loose aggregate collecting along curbs or in stalls means the asphalt binder is breaking down, causing stones to separate from the mix.

Action Needed: Raveling thins the pavement and creates a rough, hazardous surface. A qualified paving contractor can evaluate whether sweeping, crack sealing, and an overlay (resurfacing) can still save the lot before it deteriorates further.

The 1 Sign Most Property Managers Miss: “The Invisible Sink” — Subsurface Erosion

The most dangerous threat is often invisible from the surface. Pay close attention to the concrete collars around your catch basins and storm drains.

– Are they sinking even slightly?

– Is the surrounding asphalt dipping or showing fine cracks?

Water frequently sneaks past worn joints in the drains and washes away the soil underneath the asphalt. The surface may look fine today, but a large void can be forming below. Left untreated, this leads to sudden collapse — essentially a localized sinkhole.

Bottom Line: Don’t wait for cracks, potholes, or accidents to force your hand. Regular inspections and timely intervention by a professional paving contractor will protect your property value, reduce liability, and save you significant money in the long run.

Need an honest assessment of your parking lot? Contact a reputable local paving contractor for a free evaluation before small issues turn into major expenses.