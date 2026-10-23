Project Agincourt Outlines Path for New Autonomous Warfare Command and Industry Role

Project Agincourt leaders reached out to industry on Oct. 23 with a path for standing up a new four-star functional combatant command, the Autonomous Warfare Command, and for continuing as the direct reporting portfolio manager for unmanned systems.

The initiative is led by Owen West as CEO and Max Strasiser as COO, appointed by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The command is expected to be operational by Oct. 1, 2027. The model is combat-first: procurement decisions and dollars would move directly to frontline warfighters, with success measured by how quickly scalable solutions reach operational problems. Evidence from competitions, exercises and combat performance would decide which systems scale and which are cut.

“Since the Cold War, American power projection has rested on a small number of sophisticated, expensive weapons. That model has been disrupted. The U.S. can build a new generational advantage by adapting at the edge faster than adversaries by leveraging two strengths: our lead in super intelligence, and an unmatched [noncommissioned officer] corps,” the leaders said.

They added, “Urgency does not excuse imprecision. We will work analytically with the Joint Staff, the services and, above all, the operational units that will serve as our incubators. Evidence will decide outcomes. Competitions, exercises and combat performance will determine which systems scale, and which are cut.”

On the timeline, they said, “We are on the clock. In service of Autowarcom, [Project] Agincourt must quickly remove the barriers that constrain the initiative of our service members by fusing operations and development. … If we get this right, we will do more than establish a new command. Autowarcom will institutionalize a mission-based system whose main product is adaptation, building a next-generation development model for sustained American military advantage.”

The announcement is a leadership and industry outreach, not a contract award. The concrete markers are the new command’s target date of Oct. 1, 2027, the combat-first procurement model, and the stated requirement that every dollar reduce cost or risk.