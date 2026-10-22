Project 21 Monograph Argues Socialism Threatens Black Economic Progress

Project 21, the black leadership network of the National Center for Public Policy Research, released a monograph titled What Socialism Means for Black America that argues socialism’s growing influence in U.S. policy endangers economic independence, strong families and individual liberty for black Americans.

The publication examines historical failures of collectivist systems, the appeal of proposals for government-run businesses, the effects of government dependency on black families and mobility, and the influence of collectivist ideas in institutions and education. It argues that prosperity depends on entrepreneurship, homeownership, strong families and personal responsibility rather than greater government control. The release notes the arrival of self-described socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and proposals for government-run grocery stores, but says the risks are not limited to New York.

“Socialism isn’t the solution for blacks. It’s worse than Jim Crow,” said Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper. “It destroys wealth creation and is destructive to society. Black Americans are working hard to pursue the American Dream, and socialism will pull the rug right out from under them. It punishes hard work, creativity and sacrifice — qualities deeply woven into the black American experience. Trading our chance for success in a capitalistic system in exchange for the promises of socialism is a fool’s errand. If you want blacks to go to the back of the economic bus, socialism is the fastest way to make that happen.”

“Black Americans don’t need another generation of government promises that fail to deliver,” said Terris Todd, Project 21’s Director of Coalitions and Outreach. “We need policies that help families build wealth, strengthen their communities and pass opportunity on to their children. This monograph explains why socialism threatens those goals and why economic independence must remain our priority.”

The monograph is available at Project21.org, with PDF downloads and physical copies available on request from the National Center for Public Policy Research. Project 21, founded more than 30 years ago, promotes views of black Americans that emphasize entrepreneurship, family and individual responsibility. The National Center, founded in 1982, describes itself as a nonpartisan think tank focused on free-market solutions.

The piece is an advocacy argument from a free-market group, not a neutral study of outcomes. Its claim is that expanded government control of economic life would harm black wealth-building, and it pairs that critique with a positive case for private ownership and family stability.