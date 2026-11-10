Poseidon Expeditions, founded in the United Kingdom in 1999 and headquartered in Cyprus, has run polar voyages for 27 years. The company sails small expedition ships to Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia.

Travelers can book Antarctica cruises with Poseidon Expeditions on the M/V Sea Spirit, a ship that carries 114 passengers and 72 crew. Voyages depart from Ushuaia, Argentina, and cover the Antarctic Peninsula and the Antarctic Circle.

The ship

The M/V Sea Spirit is 90.6 meters long and 15.3 meters wide and cruises at 15 knots. The hull is ice-strengthened, and Rolls-Royce stabilizers reduce rolling in open water. With 72 crew serving 114 passengers, the ship has more than one crew member for every two guests. A fleet of Zodiacs, inflatable boats, carries guests between the ship, the shore, and the ice.

Ship size matters in Antarctica because the rules are written by passenger count. Vessels with more than 500 passengers cannot land at all, and vessels with 201 to 500 passengers face stricter conditions on where and when they land. The Sea Spirit, with 114 passengers, stays below both thresholds.

Itineraries

Poseidon lists five itineraries. Classic Antarctica lasts 12 days and focuses on the Peninsula. Antarctic Circle lasts 15 days and crosses 66° South. Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica lasts 21 days, or 23 days for March departures. Falklands and South Georgia, billed as the Best of the Southern Ocean, lasts 19 days. Christmas and New Year in Antarctica lasts 12 days. The longer departures add the Falkland Islands and South Georgia to the Peninsula. Penguin chicks are on the colonies in December and January.

Landings and activities

The plan allows up to three landings a day, averaging 2.5 hours each. Under IAATO rules, no more than 100 people may be ashore at one site, and the ship carries 114 passengers. Guests who are not on land are out on Zodiacs or kayaks at the same time, so nobody waits aboard. At the IAATO ratio of one guide to 20 visitors, a full shore party of 100 needs five guides.

Kayaking and overnight camping are optional and are not included in the fare. Camping is limited to 40 guests and uses sleeping bags suited to -18°C. Poseidon says the typical guest reaction is “Best experience of my life.” Zodiac cruising and photography are part of the daily program.

Standards and recognition

Poseidon has been a member of IAATO since 2011 and is also a member of AECO, the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators. IAATO members work to a ratio of one guide for every 20 visitors ashore. International Travel Awards named the company Best Polar Expedition Cruise Operator every year from 2022 to 2025.

What the fare covers

The fare includes the transfer from the airport to the hotel and the first night, accommodation on board, meals, port fees, Zodiac cruises, and landings. Alcohol, kayaking, and camping are extra. Each guest receives a free expedition parka to keep and uses rubber boots provided for the voyage. Wi-Fi and laundry are available on board, and baggage is limited to two pieces per person. Travel insurance must include evacuation and repatriation cover of no less than USD 200,000.

In summary

Poseidon Expeditions runs Antarctica voyages of 12 to 23 days on a ship with 114 passengers, plans up to three landings a day averaging 2.5 hours each, and offers kayaking and camping as optional extras. The company has belonged to IAATO since 2011. Departure details are published on the Antarctica page of the company’s website.