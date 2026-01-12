Popular Online Liver Supplements Fall Short of Evidence, New Analysis Finds

A new analysis published in the January 2026 issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology examined the top-selling liver supplements marketed online as “cleansers” or detox products and found that most lack robust scientific validation despite strong consumer demand and high user ratings.

Researchers reviewed the 20 most popular liver-health supplements sold through major online retailers, analyzing product formulations, marketing claims, review reliability, and sales volume. The study found that these products collectively generated close to $39 million in revenue, yet their claims to “detoxify” the liver or improve liver function are not supported by conclusive clinical evidence.

Although many products received high average star ratings from buyers, the reliability of those reviews was moderate, suggesting that positive consumer feedback may not accurately reflect real-world effectiveness. Among the most frequently used ingredients in these supplements were milk thistle, dandelion, and turmeric root, all of which are popular in herbal liver products but have mixed or limited evidence of benefit.

The analysis underscores broader concerns about the liver supplement market, in which products are rapidly marketed and sold without stringent regulatory testing for safety or efficacy. Health experts emphasize that “natural” does not necessarily imply effectiveness or safety, and they recommend that individuals consult qualified healthcare professionals when considering supplements for liver health.

As the supplement industry continues to grow, experts say improved regulation, better evidence-based guidance, and heightened consumer awareness will be needed to help people make informed decisions about liver-related products.