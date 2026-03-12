Popular Draw Games Explained: What Sets Them Apart

The West Virginia Lottery offers a solid lineup of draw games – from multi-state jackpot titles to daily numbers games – and each one works a little differently. If you’re trying to figure out which suits you, here’s a clear breakdown of what’s available and how they compare.

The West Virginia Lottery runs ongoing promotions tied to draw game play. You can find current offers, second chance drawings, and any active WV lottery promo code opportunities through the PlayON loyalty program and iPLAY platform.

POWERBALL©: three draws a week, nine ways to win

POWERBALL© is one of the most widely played draw games in the country. You pick five numbers from 1 to 69 and one red POWERBALL© number from 1 to 26. Drawings happen on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings at 10:59 PM ET.

The jackpot starts at $20 million and rolls over when there’s no winner, which is how it can climb to the figures you hear about in the news. There are nine prize tiers in total, so matching just the POWERBALL© number still gets you $4. For an extra dollar per play, the Power Play multiplier increases non-jackpot prizes by up to 10x.

MEGA MILLIONS®: updated rules and a built-in multiplier

MEGA MILLIONS® draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. You pick five numbers from one to 70 and one Mega Ball from one to 25. As of April 2025, the game updated its rules. Tickets are now $5 per play, and a multiplier of up to 10x is built into the ticket price rather than being an optional add-on. The jackpot also starts higher and grows faster under the new structure.

Like POWERBALL©, there are nine ways to win. You can also select “Just the Jackpot” for two quick pick plays for $3, if you’re only interested in the top prize.

LOTTO AMERICA©: smaller jackpots, same multi-state format

LOTTO AMERICA© follows a similar format to POWERBALL©, but with a lower starting jackpot of $2 million. You choose five numbers from one to 52 and a Star Ball from one to 10. Drawings happen on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The All-Star Bonus option, available for an extra dollar, multiplies non-jackpot winnings.

It’s a good option if you prefer multi-state play but want a game where the jackpot resets at a more modest level.

Daily 3 and Daily 4: quick turnaround every day

Both Daily 3 and Daily 4 draw every evening at 6:59 PM ET, so you’re never waiting more than a day for results. Daily 3 is a three-digit game (000-999), while Daily 4 uses four digits (0000-9999). Both offer bet types, including exact order, any order, and combinations – each with different payout structures. The top payout for Daily 3 is $500 on a $1 exact-order bet. Daily 4’s top exact bet pays $5,000.

These are straightforward number games with no additional multiplier options, which keeps them simple.

Cash25: West Virginia’s own draw game

Cash25 is a state-exclusive game. You pick five numbers from one to 25, and drawings are held daily. It’s a simpler format than the multi-state games, with smaller prize pools but better overall odds. If you like a daily game with a more local feel, this one fits that.

Millionaire for Life™: the newest addition

Launched February 22, 2026, Millionaire for Life™ is a new national draw game running seven days a week. Tickets are $5 per play. You pick five numbers from one to 58 and one Millionaire Ball™ from one to five. The game features nine prize tiers – two annuity-based top prizes and seven fixed cash prize levels. The grand prize is $1,000,000 a year for life. Millionaire for Life™ is available in-store or online through iPLAY.

Playing and managing your draw game entries

All draw games listed here are available through iPLAY, the West Virginia Lottery’s official digital platform. For POWERBALL©, MEGA MILLIONS®, and LOTTO AMERICA©, the Jackpot Threshold Auto Renewal feature lets you set a custom jackpot amount. Tickets are purchased automatically when that threshold is reached, so you don’t have to check back manually.

You can also set player-controlled deposit limits directly in your iPLAY account to manage your budget before you play.

If you need help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Play Smart. Know your limit.