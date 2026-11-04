Political Experts Look Beyond the Blue Wave in 2026 Midterm Analysis

Political experts at Virginia Tech offered analysis of the 2026 midterm elections, which many pundits characterized as a repudiation by voters of Trump administration policies and actions over the past two years, with a large wave of Democratic victories even in Republican strongholds.

Nicholas Goedert, associate professor in the Department of Political Science at Virginia Tech with expertise in legislative elections and American politics, addressed redistricting outcomes. “On Tuesday, we saw significant backfires of several recent Republican partisan gerrymanders. Ohio and North Carolina redrew their House maps in the last year, a strategy designed to elect Republican supermajorities — Democrats were to win only about 3 out of 14 or 15 seats. But it appears Democrats have instead won a majority of the delegation in both states. Tennessee and Alabama redrew maps to eliminate Black-majority districts, but it also appears Republicans saw no net gain in either.”

Goedert added that states with nonpartisan redistricting commissions tended to produce more competitive districts. “States with nonpartisan redistricting commissions tend to draw more competitive districts, and this was also very relevant to the House result. Democrats gained multiple seats in each of Iowa, Michigan, Colorado, Arizona, and Virginia, all of which drew their maps through a largely nonpartisan process. Even though an attempt in Virginia to redraw the map to be favorable to Democrats was rejected by state courts, Democrats gained anyway.”

He also noted Democratic overperformance relative to polling. “Democrats consistently overperformed their polling to a degree at large at Trump ever overperformed his polls in any of his presidential runs. We see this most clearly in the Senate, where states including Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas were all rated as ‘toss-ups’ by many experts, but Dems won by at least 5 percentage points in each. Democrats are projected to win the national House popular vote by 13 percentage points; the last time we saw a margin that wide was in 1976, when the Nixon administration was reeling from the Watergate scandal.”

Chad Hankinson, Associate Professor of Practice in the Department of Political Science at Virginia Tech with expertise in U.S. campaigns and elections and political behavior of the American electorate, placed the results in historical context. “Since 1946, the president’s party has lost seats in the House in 18 of 20 elections and 13 of 20 in the Senate, so these losses were generally expected. Many of the punditry’s predictions called for more modest gains for Democrats than what we’re actually seeing. Picking up nearly every seat that was rated as a ‘toss-up’ — Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Ohio, and Texas—and a surprisingly decisive victory in South Carolina has given Democrats a clear Senate majority when many pundits were predicting a 50/50 tie. Gains in the House were never in doubt, but what could be surprising is the magnitude of the losses for Republicans. As of right now, Democrats are expected to have a net gain of 44 seats in the House. To put this in perspective, the average midterm gain is 28 seats, and in more recent wave elections, Democrats lost 54 seats in 1994 and 64 in 2010, and Republicans lost 41 seats in Trump’s first midterm in 2018.”

Hankinson also highlighted shifts in the electorate and gubernatorial results. “Perhaps some of the most substantial, and potentially surprising, developments are trends in the electorate, the impact of mid-decade redistricting, and Democratic success in gubernatorial elections. Republicans lost ground with key voting demographics that voted for President Trump in 2024, including Blacks, Latinos, and 18–29-year-old men. Democratic victories in gubernatorial contests in states that have recently trended, like Georgia, Texas, Iowa, and Ohio, have set the stage for the party to control more governors’ mansions for the first time in 16 years.”

Cayce Myers, director of graduate studies and professor at the School of Communication in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, who specializes in media history, political communication, and laws affecting public relations practice, discussed implications for both parties. “As a brand, the Republicans are going to have to have major introspection about their losses. They have lost Senate seats in South Carolina, Kansas, and Texas, politically unthinkable developments at the beginning of 2026. Therefore, the party must consider how it moves forward from MAGA Trumpian identity, now a political liability even in deep red states, to something more palatable to potential Republican voters. The Republican Party has to also reconcile what MAGA will mean post-Trump, and how they can position themselves in 2028 for success by bringing together traditional Republicans, MAGA Republicans, and Republican leaning independent voters.”

Myers continued: “The outcome indicates that Democrats are viewed by voters as the best option to fix the economy and curb the initiatives of the second Trump administration. However, their party also faces challenges. In 2026, red-state Democrats overperformed in part because they stayed on message, running centrist campaigns that made affordability the centerpiece of their message. Meanwhile, Democrats in blue states such as in Maine and Michigan also won but suffered from party infighting over centrist vs. progressive identities. That is compounded by the influence of Democratic Socialist aligned candidates and voters who want an even more progressive platform for the party. Going into 2028, the Democrats have to figure out how big of a tent their party can be…”