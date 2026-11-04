Pierre Reginald Boulos and the Cite Soleil School Carlos Slim’s Foundation Rebuilt

In February 2017, approximately 2,000 students at the Foyer Culturel du Mexique in Cité Soleil gained permanent classrooms after seven years in temporary prefabricated buildings. Pierre Réginald Boulos, President and General Manager of the Centers for Development and Health (CDS), attended the inauguration on behalf of the organization, which founded the school in 1979, alongside Roberto Slim of the Carlos Slim Foundation.

The inauguration marked an important improvement in the children’s learning conditions. Their education had continued throughout the years of reconstruction.

Seven years in temporary classrooms

The 2010 earthquake destroyed the school’s original buildings. Classes continued in prefabricated facilities intended to last only one or two years. By the time the permanent school was completed in 2017, those temporary classrooms were in very poor condition.

The new campus provided 18 classrooms in two buildings of three stories each, designed to withstand earthquakes, together with an administrative building, sanitation facilities, and a playground. Le Nouvelliste described the new school as a prominent building visible from hundreds of meters away in Cité Soleil.

The school operated two daily shifts, serving approximately 2,000 students overall, with around 900 attending each shift. Its support extended beyond the classroom. Children attending in the morning received breakfast and lunch before going home. Those attending in the afternoon received lunch before classes began and a snack before leaving.

The school served the three cycles of basic education, covering the first nine years of schooling in Haiti.

An international partnership

Construction took six months. Le Nouvelliste reported that the project received $730,000 from the Mexican people through the Carlos Slim Foundation, in partnership with the Happy Hearts Fund. The Digicel Foundation supervised construction and provided a further $30,000 in furniture.

The Foyer Culturel du Mexique was the 171st school built by the Digicel Foundation in Haiti and its largest school project in ten years.

CDS submitted the reconstruction project to the Digicel Foundation and remained responsible for operating the school. The partnership combined international support for permanent facilities with the continuing work of the Haitian organization that had established the school decades earlier.

A family connection to Cité Soleil

Dr. Carlo Boulos founded CDS in 1974. The organization established the school in 1979. His son, Pierre Reginald Boulos, later led CDS from 1982 to 1996, first as General Manager and then as Chairman.

During those years, Boulos practiced medicine in Haiti, particularly in Cité Soleil. Under his direction, CDS developed a program combining medical care with services addressing the conditions affecting people’s health. It operated a hospital with 114 beds and three clinics, with the organization’s materials recording a reach of as many as 550,000 people.

His biography also describes initiatives bringing piped fresh water to the community. CDS vaccination campaigns are credited with eliminating deaths from neonatal tetanus in Cité Soleil.

Health and education in the same community

CDS also collaborated with Johns Hopkins University on more than twenty scientific studies. Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA examined measles vaccination and the transmission of HIV from mothers to infants among families in Haiti.

The school formed part of this broader commitment to the community. Alongside medical care and public health programs, it provided children with access to education and regular meals.

Boulos’s involvement in education extended beyond CDS. In 1992, together with other members of Haiti’s private sector, he founded the National Sponsorship Fund, known as the Fonds de Parrainage National. The initiative helped children from families with low incomes attend school through tuition assistance and school supplies. He chaired the fund for twenty-seven years, and at its peak it supported as many as 20,000 children a year.

Permanent classrooms for a continuing school

The 2017 inauguration brought together organizations with distinct responsibilities. International partners supported construction and furnishing, while CDS continued the educational work it had begun in 1979.

For the children and teachers, the transition meant leaving deteriorating temporary facilities for permanent classrooms. The school had kept teaching through the years after the earthquake. The reconstruction gave that continuing effort a lasting home, with space for learning and meals that supported children throughout the school day.