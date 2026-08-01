Peregrine Technologies Helped Fairfax County Police Identify a Child Abduction Suspect in 13 Minutes

On the morning of July 18, 2025, a toddler wandered out of a children’s play area at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax, Virginia. A man followed her, picked her up, and carried her toward a nearby store, according to surveillance video reported by NBC4 Washington.

Twenty-two seconds passed between the moment the girl left the play area and the moment the man walked out of frame with her. Her mother happened to be in that store. She saw the man holding her daughter, confronted him, and took the child back. As he fled, she photographed his face and called 911. The rest of the case unfolded immediately after the call, with authorities relying on Peregrine Technologies to identify the man in minutes.

The search begins with a description

The Fairfax County Police Department runs a real-time information center, a unit that monitors incoming 911 calls and supports officers during active incidents. Its operators saw the mother’s call arrive and knew the nearest field units were tied up elsewhere, several minutes away. Instead of waiting, they reached out to the parents directly and asked them to send the photo.

An investigator in the center, Nicole Bustillos, opened the Peregrine platform and typed what she could describe from the image: hair color, build, and other physical characteristics. She narrowed the results to people who had lived in or been arrested near the mall. The system returned a short list of possible matches with booking photos already on file, and the third entry resembled the man in the mother’s photo. That search took about 60 seconds.

From there, Bustillos opened the individual’s dossier, a unified profile that brings together information previously scattered across the department’s many systems. It showed prior incidents consistent with the description, along with known associates and family contacts. Operators called those relatives and confirmed his identity.

By the time officers arrived at the mall, the center had a name, a photograph, and an address. All of it came together within 13 minutes of the initial 911 call. “It was off to the races at that point,” said Maj. Hudson Bull, who oversees the department’s real-time information center. “We had the information that we needed. We knew who we were looking for.”

Officers located the suspect at an extended-stay hotel in Chantilly a short time later. NBC4 Washington reported that he was taken into custody within hours and charged with abduction of a minor and grand larceny auto theft. The child was unharmed.

Unifying the records a department already has

Peregrine Technologies builds a platform that transforms fragmented information into operational clarity, helping organizations make better decisions and coordinate more effectively. The company emphasizes that it does not collect, create, or sell data. In Fairfax County, the records that produced the match, including booking photos, prior reports, and associate information, already belonged to the police department. They lived in separate systems that an investigator would otherwise search one at a time.

That fragmentation is the ordinary condition of police work. An analyst on an urgent case may need to move among a records system, a dispatch log, and other databases, each with its own login and its own search box. The minutes spent switching between them are minutes a suspect can use to disappear. Pulling those sources into one permission-aware search changes what an analyst can accomplish inside a narrow window of time. Context, assembled quickly enough, changes the options in front of an investigator.

Speed matters

The mother rescued her own child; the identification came afterward. What Peregrine’s platform changed was how fast that identification arrived, and everything that followed depended on it.

“Without Peregrine, in that case, it would have been many, many more hours,” Bull said, noting that the department might otherwise have had to release the man’s photo publicly and ask the community to identify him.

The same unified environment has helped Fairfax County detectives connect other cases that once looked unrelated. In one instance, a detective searching by keyword and drawing a boundary around a county park tied together more than a dozen unsolved indecent-exposure reports that appeared to share a suspect, then used a public bulletin and a resulting tip to close them.

For a department that measures parts of its work in seconds, the gain in using a system like Peregrine is speed of access to information the county already possessed. The records that identified the suspect were never missing. They were scattered across systems that an investigator would otherwise open one at a time. Pulling them into a single search is what turned a description into a name before a kidnapper could get far.