Paul Inouye: Growth Is a Story. NRR Is Evidence

Paul Inouye believes the dispersion between median and top-quartile net revenue retention has never been wider than it is right now. And I still watch founders walk into board meetings with growth rate on slide three and NRR on slide eleven.

The April benchmarks from Averi put median SaaS NRR at roughly 101%. Barely above flat. That’s the thinnest margin of safety we’ve seen in a decade, and it’s happening in the same moment buyers are rewarding retention more heavily than any quarter in my memory. The framework m3ter published in February puts the math plainly: ten points of NRR is worth a 20 to 30 percent valuation uplift. That’s not a rounding error. On a $100 million revenue business, that’s multiple turns of ARR on the wire.

What’s actually happening in the data is compression at the middle and expansion at the top. Median sits at 101%. Leading vertical SaaS companies are clearing 120 to 150%. The top quartile is pulling away from the median, which is pulling away from the bottom. In a market where buyers are looking for evidence of durable demand, that spread is the whole story. A 101% NRR says customers grudgingly renewed. A 130% NRR says this product expands inside accounts without a salesperson touching it. Those are different businesses with very different multiples.

Here’s the disconnect Paul Inouye sees most often. Founders build the deck around growth rate, because growth is what venture investors trained them to lead with, and growth is what feels like momentum. Buyers — strategic or sponsor — read the deck, then flip to the retention page. They underwrite durability. A 60% growth rate with a 98% NRR is a fundamentally different asset than a 35% growth rate with a 130% NRR, and the second one prints a higher multiple almost every time.

Across five cycles, the pattern has been consistent. The founders who re-engineer for expansion revenue twelve to eighteen months before a process — real multi-product attach, usage-based hooks that compound inside the account, disciplined price increases on renewal — arrive at the table with numbers that move the bid. The ones who push growth hard and let NRR drift tell the buyer a story while the buyer is busy underwriting the evidence. I’ve watched both outcomes, repeatedly. The delta on the wire, at comparable scale, is often two to three turns of revenue multiple.

If you’re looking at a process in the next twenty-four months, the highest-leverage operating decision you can make right now isn’t signing another logo. It’s building the expansion motion inside the logos you already have. That means the second product module a customer can turn on with a click, not a custom integration. It means usage-based pricing hooks that grow with actual consumption. It means price-bump discipline on renewal — most companies leave five to ten points on the table by defaulting to flat renewals. Each of these moves adds NRR. Each of them compounds. Each of them gets valued at a premium.

Growth is a story. NRR is evidence. In a market where the evidence is being rewarded more heavily than the story for the first time in a decade, the founders who figure that out early will walk away from the table with materially more than the ones who don’t.

Paul Inouye is the founder of Western Hills Partners, a boutique M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on founder-led software, services, and internet businesses ($25M–$250M TEV). He has spent 35+ years in West Coast technology banking (Robertson Stephens, Morgan Stanley, Lehman Brothers, Perella Weinberg, Moelis).