Patio season leaves its mark on outdoor seating. The fabric fades, the seams loosen and, well before the cover gives out, the foam inside goes flat, soggy or musty. The usual response is to replace the whole cushion, yet a cover that still looks good can stay in service if only the core is renewed. Choosing replacement foam cushion inserts turns a full purchase into a repair, and it puts the decision where it belongs: on the material that determines comfort and durability outdoors.

Why Outdoor Foam Fails

The enemy of outdoor seating is not sunshine alone but moisture that never leaves. Standard indoor foam soaks up water from rain, sprinklers and morning dew, and then holds it. A cushion that stays damp is not just heavy and uncomfortable; it invites mildew. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s guide to mold and moisture puts the principle plainly: “The key to mold control is moisture control.” The agency adds that it is important to dry water-damaged areas and items within 24 to 48 hours to prevent mold growth. The guide is written for the home rather than for patio furniture, but the logic carries straight over to cushions that sit outside through a wet week.

That is the practical test for any outdoor foam: how quickly does it let water go? A cushion that dries between showers is in a very different position from one that stays saturated for days.

What Makes Outdoor Foam Different

Foam By Mail sells a product called Dryfast outdoor foam for patio furniture, marine cushions and personal watercraft seating. According to the supplier, it is designed to promote the passage of air and water through the cushion. The foam has large, open cells that allow high airflow, so it dries quickly even after full saturation, and it is described as antimicrobial.

The foam is only half of the system. The supplier says it works best under breathable, water-resistant covers, such as woven outdoor fabrics or vinyl mesh. The pairing matters because a foam built to drain and dry cannot do either if the cover seals it in. When shopping for new covers alongside new inserts, breathability deserves as much attention as color.

Can the Foam Be Cut to Any Shape?

Outdoor furniture rarely follows a template. Curved benches, corner sectionals, boat seats and chaise lounges all call for specific outlines. Foam By Mail runs a custom outdoor cushion service that produces cushions in a customer’s exact shape and dimensions, and its page says that nearly any custom shape can be made as a special order. The process is simple: choose a shape, enter the dimensions and order online, or contact the company about unusual shapes.

Custom-cut cushions carry dimensional and physical property tolerances, which the supplier publishes in a manufacturing tolerances table. Projects that need tighter tolerances can ask about machine-cut items. Reading that table before ordering is a sound quality habit, because it sets realistic expectations for how closely a cut piece will match the numbers on the order.

Size Limits, Covers and Returns

The largest solid sheet the supplier offers measures 50 by 90 inches. Larger orders ship as separate, unglued pieces, and spray adhesives are sold separately for buyers who want to join them. The product page does not sell covers, so cover shopping is a separate step in the budget. Custom cushions also cannot be returned unless there is a product defect or manufacturing error, and the page advises contacting the company before ordering if you have questions about the return policy.

Those terms are typical of made-to-order products, and they make accurate measuring the most important job in the whole process. Measure the existing insert if it still holds its shape, or the cavity inside the cover if it does not and record each dimension twice.

How to Plan a Replacement

A sensible sequence begins with sorting cushions by condition. Covers that are intact and breathable can be reused. Covers that are torn, faded beyond repair or that trap water should be replaced along with the foam. Next, measure, order the foam and match it with a cover chosen for airflow. Finally, build a habit around weather: after a heavy rain, stand cushions on their edges so water drains, and follow the EPA’s 24-to-48-hour window as a rule of thumb for getting them dry.

Making the Replacement Last

Over time, outdoor foam becomes a maintenance item rather than a one-time purchase, much like paint on a deck. Treating it that way, with a routine check each season and a plan for swapping inserts when they flatten, keeps seating usable without the cost of discarding good covers.

With that mindset, the case for Foam By Mail’s outdoor foam is easy to state: material designed for airflow and quick drying, cut to the exact shape of the furniture it will sit in, and paired with the right cover. For anyone preparing patio seating for 2027, that combination answers the question most cushion shoppers actually have, which is how to keep a cushion comfortable after the next downpour.