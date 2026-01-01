Online Research Now Drives How Most Real Estate Agent Relationships Begin, Zillow Reports

The way homebuyers and sellers connect with real estate agents is undergoing a fundamental shift, as online research has become the dominant starting point for most agent relationships. New consumer data shows that digital discovery now plays a central role in how people evaluate, compare, and ultimately choose real estate professionals.

A growing share of sellers report finding their agent through online channels rather than traditional referrals or personal recommendations. This marks a significant increase compared with prior years and reflects broader changes in how consumers approach high-value financial decisions. Buyers show a similar pattern, with online research influencing agent selection before any direct contact.

This shift highlights the expanding role of digital platforms in the real estate transaction cycle. Agent profiles, search visibility, client reviews, and online content now function as primary trust signals. For many consumers, the decision process begins long before a phone call or in-person meeting, often shaped by search results, listing platforms, and online comparisons.

Repeat buyers are playing a vital role in accelerating this trend. More than half of today’s buyers have purchased property before, making them more experienced and more selective. These consumers tend to conduct deeper research, compare multiple agents, and place greater emphasis on online reputation and responsiveness.

For real estate professionals, the implications are increasingly financial. Digital visibility has become closely tied to lead generation, client acquisition costs, and long-term revenue stability. Agents who invest in search optimization, professional online branding, and timely digital communication are better positioned to capture demand in a competitive market.

Despite the growing influence of online research, agents remain essential to closing transactions. Most buyers and sellers still rely on professional guidance to navigate pricing, negotiations, and legal requirements. However, the path to establishing that relationship has changed, with digital discovery now serving as the primary gateway.

The broader real estate market continues to integrate technology at every stage, from property search and financing tools to virtual tours and remote closings. As consumer expectations evolve, the ability to meet clients where they begin their journey online is no longer optional.

The data signals a structural change in how trust is built in real estate. Relationships that once started with a referral or a sign in the yard are increasingly formed through screens, search results, and digital impressions. Agents and brokerages that adapt to this reality are likely to gain a competitive advantage as the market becomes increasingly digital.