“As a Native American model, she is breaking barriers in mainstream modeling. It’s simple: The future will glow for this girl. She is always ahead, and we will make sure it stays that way. We couldn’t be more delighted to get this girl on our roster. She is legendary.” – Agent

Skylar Evans has signed with T.H.E. Artist Agency in Washington, D.C. From Indigenous fashion shows to the runways of Paris and Tokyo, Evans has given Native audiences a chance to see one of their own modeling on international stages. The signing expands her agency representation, which also includes Wilhelmina, Undefined Models, Evolve, and LVN. Between international runway appearances, Evans competes professionally as an A-circuit hunter rider, creates studio art, and works in healthcare while pursuing her pre-med studies. It’s a schedule that makes “supermodel” sound one syllable short of “superhuman.”

On paper, Skylar Evans has the résumé of someone being honored at a career retrospective. She has walked every major runway in the world, competed professionally in equestrian sport, and earned five degrees. In person, the detail that gives those credits their scale is her youth. She comes to the agency with an international career already behind her and one of her most ambitious goals still ahead. She wants to go to medical school.

Evans has earned her place in both mainstream and Indigenous fashion, two worlds essential to understanding her rise. She has modeled for some of the world’s most notable brands. She has also crossed into television, appearing as a casino waitress in Yellowstone. Depending on where someone first saw her, the same young woman might be a familiar face from a fashion show or the answer to a question that comes up halfway through an episode: Where have I seen her before?

An equestrian audience might recognize her in a riding coat. Evans competes professionally in A-circuit hunters, a discipline that prizes rhythm, consistency, and a horse’s form over fences. One of the subtler skills of a hunter rider is making an adjustment early enough that a spectator barely sees it. There’s a little of that in a runway walk, too. The audience gets a few seconds of apparent ease. Another rider, or another model, can appreciate how much practice those seconds represent. Evans has already put in those hours in both arenas.

Evans understands the designer’s side of that exchange, too. As a studio artist, she knows what it feels like to make something and let someone else decide where to look. When she models another artist’s work, she has a hand in that decision. The angle of a shoulder can reveal a detail lost in a straight-on photograph. A turn gives the back of a garment its moment.

Perhaps the most revealing line in her biography is also the shortest: pre-med. Evans has an impressive academic career, and people might wonder how she earned so many degrees so young. Even with five degrees, she is not done. She currently works closely with some of the best physicians in the country at Johns Hopkins and the University of Virginia Medical Center. Her interest in medicine already has a community dimension through Red Earth Wellness, the Native-led nonprofit she leads. Its free nutrition education and workshops explore Indigenous food sovereignty, access to traditional foods, and the ways families pass that knowledge to the next generation.

Fashion has always had an eye for a young face. What makes Evans worth watching is how much of a life that face already represents. The people who encounter her in a hunter ring, a studio, or a community workshop know her through work that could fill a profile of its own. And somewhere ahead is a patient who may one day know her as a gorgeous, wealthy model, athlete, doctor baddie.