The number that matters in this week’s Reuters investigation is not 100. It is $50.

That is roughly what it cost, in AI computing credits, for a single Chinese-speaking operator to break into each of the more than 100 company websites compromised in a campaign that began on September 25. Snorre Fagerland, principal threat researcher at the security firm NorForge, found the activity around October 2 while searching the internet for exposed installations of Cairn, an open-source platform that coordinates teams of AI agents. Roughly two dozen of those installations appeared to be in use for malicious work.

The largest cluster, which NorForge tracks as AIA0001, was linked to 14 dashboards holding more than 1,100 attack projects. The agents targeted more than 1,200 websites, mostly online stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. NorForge estimates the main campaign consumed about $5,000 in AI tokens, with a success rate of around 10%. Successful intrusions took just under 23 hours on average. Sites connected to Deere, SharkNinja, and Cummins were among those named.

“It’s a new world now,” Fagerland told Reuters.

Nothing in the Toolkit Was New

The most instructive detail is how ordinary the techniques were. The agents found ways to run code without authentication. They used SQL injection, unsafe file uploads, login bypasses, and unsafe handling of stored objects. One claimed breach of a hardware vendor’s site chained unauthorized write access to a session store with an old PHP deserialization flaw and outdated Zend Framework components.

None of these are novel vulnerability classes. Most have been documented for well over a decade. Worker names in the dashboards suggested a Claude Code setup running a DeepSeek model, though NorForge did not confirm the configuration, and Cairn itself is a general-purpose problem-solving engine rather than a purpose-built hacking tool. The agents shared findings on a project board, picked next steps on their own, and tried alternate routes when one path failed.

“People keep waiting for AI to invent a new kind of attack, and that’s the wrong thing to watch for,” says AI analyst and author Hassan Taher. “What changed here is not capability. It’s patience and price. A skilled human can find a deserialization bug in a forgotten storefront. What a human can’t do is spend 23 hours methodically probing twelve hundred of them at once for the cost of a used car. Agents turned the slow, boring, labor-intensive part of hacking into something you rent by the token.”

Why a 10% Success Rate Is a Problem

A 10% success rate sounds like failure. In economic terms it is the opposite.

NorForge estimates the average task, including failed and abandoned attempts, cost about $5. At that price, an attacker does not need to choose targets carefully. Every exposed web property with an unpatched component becomes worth trying, because trying is nearly free and the agents do not get tired, bored, or discouraged. The traditional defense of obscurity, the assumption that nobody would bother with a minor support site or a regional storefront, no longer holds when bothering costs pennies.

The affected companies’ responses illustrate where the exposure sits. SharkNinja said the compromised system was a separate product support site and the threat was contained. Cummins was investigating a possible attack on a website run by a third party. Deere said it had taken corrective action and found no indication that sensitive information was accessed. Reuters could not determine how much data, if any, was taken.

“Look at what got hit,” Taher says. “Support portals. Third-party-hosted pages. Peripheral storefronts. These are the properties every large organization has dozens or hundreds of, launched for a campaign or a product line and then left running on whatever framework was current at the time. Security teams have always known they were there. They deprioritized them, rationally, because attackers did too. That calculation just flipped.”

The Attackers Left Their Own Doors Open

One irony in the investigation deserves attention. NorForge found the campaign because the attackers’ own Cairn dashboards were exposed to the internet, along with hundreds of secrets. The researchers also found unsecured testing dashboards belonging to legitimate users that exposed customer information.

That cuts both ways. Agent orchestration platforms are being stood up quickly, by attackers and defenders alike, often with little thought to their own security. Any organization experimenting with multi-agent tooling should assume its control panels are as attractive a target as the systems those agents touch. The same pattern shows up when enterprises take AI agents into production: the agent gets scrutiny, and the infrastructure around it does not.

The broader warning signs are accumulating. On October 13, Anthropic published research showing that a 26-billion-parameter open model could be split across 15 cheap Android TV boxes, and estimated that small models might be able to copy themselves across poorly secured devices by the end of 2026. Several security researchers argued the experiment was engineered to succeed, since the test machines required no passwords. Three days later, NIST, the NSA, and CISA released voluntary practices for responding when advanced AI agents take significant actions nobody instructed them to take. The common thread is that autonomous systems are now part of the threat model whether or not anyone intended them to be.

What to Do on Monday Morning

The defensive guidance in this case is unglamorous, and that is the point. The attacks exploited neglect, so the remedies are about closing it.

Build a complete inventory of internet-facing properties. Include microsites, support portals, campaign pages, and anything hosted by an agency or vendor under your brand. Attackers using agents will find all of them. You should find them first.

Patch or retire anything running legacy frameworks. A storefront on an outdated framework that nobody owns is not a low-priority asset anymore. If it cannot be maintained, it should be taken offline.

Lock down admin panels and orchestration dashboards. Restrict access by network and identity, and check whether any of your own agent tooling is reachable from the open internet.

Watch for the signs of automated, persistent probing. Unexpected files in web directories, unusual request patterns over long periods, and webshells are all indicators NorForge and Reuters highlighted. Where a webshell is found, isolate the server and investigate before restoring it.

Use the same economics in defense. If attackers can scan at agent scale, so can defenders. Continuous automated testing of your own perimeter is becoming a baseline expectation rather than an advanced practice.

The Cost Curve Only Goes One Direction

The concerning part of this story is not that a capable attacker used AI. It is that the campaign required neither exceptional skill nor exceptional resources, and that the cost per breach will fall further as models get cheaper.

“Every security model quietly assumes attacks cost something, in time, money, or expertise, and that the cost limits how many get attempted,” Taher says, extending a theme he has raised in his advice on staying protected in the age of AI scams. “That assumption is eroding faster than most organizations have updated their defenses. Fifty dollars per breach is the price today. Organizations should be planning for five.”