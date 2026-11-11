One Broken Step Can Change Your Life

Nearly every building in New York City has stairs, and most of us climb them without thinking twice. Apartment walk-ups, office lobbies, subway stations, schools, and stores all depend on stairways that thousands of people use every day, and when one of them is unsafe, a fall can happen in a single step.

The fall is fast, but the damage lasts. Broken bones, spine injuries, and head trauma can follow a tumble down a defective staircase, and the bills and the time away from work pile up just as fast. When the stairs themselves caused the fall, the law may give you a claim against the people who were supposed to keep them safe.

What Makes a Stairway Defective

A stairway is defective when its design or construction fails the safety standards and building codes that govern handrail placement, riser height, run depth, and stairway width. Poor workmanship and cheap materials can leave steps that wear out too soon, even with ordinary use, and poor maintenance can turn a small problem into a dangerous one.

The hazards take many forms. Steps can be uneven in height or depth, treads can be worn smooth, wood can rot, concrete can crack, and carpeting can tear loose. A missing handrail, dim lighting, or a step made slippery by water, snow, or high-gloss paint can each be enough to send someone falling.

Who Can Be Held Responsible

The landlord, building owner, housing authority, or another party may be legally responsible for keeping a building’s stairways safe. When they fail in that duty, a person hurt in a fall on a defective stairway may pursue a legal claim to recover compensation for the harm.

Liability is not always limited to the owner. A New York City stairway fall accident lawyer looks at every party that touched the stairs, from the company hired to maintain them to the builders who put them up in the first place.

Building owners, who must fix hazards or warn visitors about them

Property management companies, hired to inspect and maintain the building

Maintenance companies, contracted to keep stairwells in good repair

Construction companies, responsible for shoddy work that caused the defect

The Injuries Are Often Serious

A fall on stairs can injure almost any part of the body. Broken bones are the most common result, and dislocated joints and torn ligaments often need surgery and months of therapy. Facial injuries are common too, because a falling person has little time to catch themselves.

The worst injuries are the ones you cannot see at first. Head trauma and traumatic brain injuries can change memory, mood, and the ability to work, and spine injuries and internal organ trauma can leave a person facing care for the rest of their life.

What Your Claim Can Recover

A New York City stairway fall accident lawyer at David Resnick & Associates, P.C. can help you seek compensation for your medical expenses and lost income after a defective stairwell accident. The firm documents your present and future losses, so the claim reflects what the injury will cost over time, not just what it has cost so far.

The firm’s results show what serious cases are worth. A $1,925,000 settlement went to a woman who slipped on a wet staircase in Manhattan and needed surgery to both hips and a shoulder, and a $1,900,000 recovery followed a fall that required spinal surgery.

Loss What it covers Medical treatment and rehabilitation Emergency care, surgeries, and physical therapy Long-term disability care Ongoing care for permanent injuries like brain or spinal cord injuries Lost wages Income missed while you recover Lost future earning potential Income you can no longer earn because of a permanent disability Pain and anguish The physical pain and emotional trauma of the fall Reduced quality of life The daily life the injury took from you

How the Firm Proves Your Case

A defective stairway claim must show that someone’s negligence caused the fall, and proof is everything. The firm moves quickly to obtain the evidence, from incident reports and surveillance footage to eyewitness statements and medical records, before it is lost or changed.

The strongest cases show a pattern. Maintenance and repair records, reports of earlier falls on the same staircase, and emails to the owner about the unsafe stairs all help prove the danger was known. Construction, engineering, and building safety experts can then explain exactly how the stairs failed.

Accident scene photos showing the dangerous condition

Maintenance and repair records

Incident reports of prior falls on the same staircase

Surveillance video from the building

Eyewitness testimony

Expert reports on construction and building safety

The Clock Starts the Day You Fall

New York gives you three years from the fall to file an injury claim under CPLR section 214. A New York City stairway fall accident lawyer should hear from you early, because a case takes time to build and the proof fades fast.

The deadline is far shorter in a city-owned building. If you fell in a stairwell managed by the New York City Housing Authority, General Municipal Law section 50-e requires you to notify the city of your claim within 90 days, and missing that notice can end the case before it begins.

Conclusion

After a fall, tell the building owner or manager right away and ask for a copy of the accident report and any surveillance footage. Get medical attention promptly, follow your doctor’s orders, and keep every bill, record, and income statement from your time away from work. Then talk to a New York City stairway fall accident lawyer as soon as possible. David Resnick & Associates, P.C. offers a free consultation, and its attorneys will review the circumstances of your accident and discuss your legal options to seek justice.