One Argument, Two Court Cases: Defending a Domestic Violence Accusation in Hudson County

Most people accused of domestic violence in Hudson County are surprised to learn they are not facing one case. They are facing two. A civil restraining order case begins in the Family Part of Superior Court, and a criminal case for the underlying act, such as simple assault or harassment, begins at the same time. The two cases run on different tracks, with different judges, different rules, and different consequences. What you say in one can be used in the other. That is why the earliest decisions matter so much, and why a Hudson County domestic violence lawyer plans both defenses together instead of treating them as separate problems.

Who the Law Covers, and Who It Does Not

New Jersey’s Prevention of Domestic Violence Act protects specific relationships only. It covers spouses and former spouses, people who live or have lived in the same household, anyone who shares a child with the accused, and people who have dated. Roommates, siblings, and adult relatives who lived together can all fall within it.

Just as important is who falls outside it. An argument with a neighbor, a coworker, or a stranger is not domestic violence under this law, no matter how heated it became. When the relationship does not qualify, the restraining order should never issue, and challenging that threshold question can end the civil case before it truly begins.

How the Process Unfolds, Step by Step

It usually begins with a police call. In some situations, including visible injury or a weapon in the home, arrest is mandatory, and officers must ask about and seize firearms. A judge can then issue a temporary restraining order without hearing your side at all, and police will serve it on you, often the same night.

Within about ten days, a final restraining order hearing is held before a judge in the Family Division in Jersey City. Meanwhile, the criminal complaint moves on its own track, almost always with a strict no-contact condition. A Hudson County domestic violence lawyer uses those ten days to gather records, messages, and witnesses, because that hearing is a trial, not a formality.

What Is Truly at Stake

The Restraining Order Follows You for Life

A final restraining order in New Jersey never expires. It can bar you from your own home, restrict your time with your children, prohibit you from owning firearms, and place your name on the statewide domestic violence registry. That is why a Hudson County domestic violence lawyer treats the restraining order hearing with the same seriousness as the criminal trial.

The registry entry deserves its own warning. Your name stays on the statewide domestic violence registry, where police, courts, and certain agencies can see it, including during firearm permit applications and police employment checks. Even if an order is later dismissed, the registry entry remains. There is no quiet way this order fades into the background of your life.

The Criminal Record Follows You Too

The criminal side carries its own weight: fines, possible jail, and a conviction that follows you into job applications and background checks. Domestic violence complaints cannot be expunged under New Jersey law, and for noncitizens, a conviction or even a violation of the order can lead to deportation. The stakes are simply too layered for guesswork.

The usual escape routes are narrower here too. Conditional dismissal is not available for domestic violence offenses, and pretrial intervention carries special restrictions, so the diversion programs that resolve many other cases may simply be closed to you. All of this is decided early, often at the first hearing, which is why preparation cannot wait for a second chance.

The Defenses That Actually Exist

An accusation is not proof. The other side must still establish that a predicate act from the statute’s list actually occurred, and in the criminal case, the State must prove its charge under a heavier burden. Arguments retold in anger often look different when text messages, call records, photographs, and neutral witnesses are laid beside them.

Real defenses take many forms: the act never happened as described, you acted in self defense, the injury came from an accident, or the relationship itself does not qualify under the Act. Since 2024, judges also weigh claims of coercive control at these hearings, which makes a documented, factual response more important than an emotional one. The evidence that makes that response possible is usually ordinary, everyday material:

Text messages, emails, and call logs from before and after the incident

Photographs of the scene, the home, or any claimed injuries

Names of anyone who was present or heard what happened

Receipts, location records, or work schedules that place you elsewhere

Can the Other Person Simply Drop It?

This is the question families ask most, and the answer surprises them. The person who made the complaint does not control the criminal case. Prosecutors do. Even if that person wants the charges gone, the State can continue, which is why reconciliation alone rarely ends a criminal prosecution. Promises made between partners do not bind the court.

The restraining order is different. The protected person can ask the court to dismiss the temporary order, and a judge will question them carefully before deciding. But until a judge signs that dismissal, the order remains fully in force, and every condition in it still applies to you. Acting as if it were already gone is how new charges happen.

Hudson County Has Its Own Patterns

Local cases follow local patterns. In Hoboken and Jersey City, many begin with young couples sharing small apartments, where a loud argument overheard by a neighbour becomes a police call, and a temporary order suddenly removes one person from the lease. The legal fight is then about both the charge and the home itself.

In Bayonne, Kearny, and Union City, cases more often involve extended families living under one roof, which pulls siblings and in laws into the law’s reach. Every town’s restraining order case is heard at the Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex in Jersey City, while lesser criminal charges stay in the local municipal court where the incident occurred.

The First Days Decide More Than You Think

Two rules protect you immediately. First, obey the temporary order completely, even if you believe it is unfair: contacting the other person can become a new criminal charge of contempt. Second, do not try to explain your way out of the criminal case. Statements made in the first days have a way of returning at the worst moment.

William Proetta Criminal Law defends these cases from its Jersey City office, with over 15 years of criminal trial experience, a free and confidential review, and phones answered 24/7 at (201) 793-8018, with Spanish spoken in the office. If you have been accused, a Hudson County domestic violence lawyer can tell you plainly where you stand before the hearing arrives.