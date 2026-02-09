Official Public Notice Regarding Non-Affiliation and Unauthorized Website

Atticus Publishing is issuing this public notice to formally clarify that we are not affiliated, associated, or in any way connected with the website atticuspublishing.co.uk, or any individuals, services, or communications operating under that domain.

We want to make it explicitly clear that atticuspublishing.co.uk has no approval, authorization, or relationship with Atticus Publishing. Any representations, offers, contracts, or communications made by that website or its operators are not sanctioned by our company and do not reflect our policies, services, or standards.

Atticus Publishing operates independently and conducts business only through our officially recognized channels and platforms. Any use of our name, branding, or likeness by unaffiliated parties is unauthorized.

Our only and official website is: https://www.atticuspublishing.com/

We further confirm that Atticus Publishing is actively taking appropriate steps to have the unauthorized website taken down and to prevent any continued misuse of our name or brand. These actions are being pursued to protect authors, partners, and the public from potential confusion or misrepresentation.

We encourage authors, partners, and members of the public to exercise due diligence and verify that they are communicating directly with Atticus Publishing through our legitimate platforms before engaging in any publishing-related agreements or services.

Atticus Publishing assumes no responsibility or liability for actions, claims, or services provided by atticuspublishing.co.uk or any similarly named entities that are not officially connected to our organization.

This notice is issued to safeguard authors, partners, and the integrity of the Atticus Publishing brand.