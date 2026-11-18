NumberArtist, a company based in Covina, California, sells paint-by-numbers kits for beginners through advanced painters, along with custom kits built from a customer’s own photograph. The offer arrives as more adults look for quiet, screen-free ways to spend an evening, and as the holiday gifting season gets underway.

The hobby itself is hardly new. Paint-by-numbers kits sold in the millions during the 1950s, then faded into nostalgia. Now they’re being picked up again, this time by grown-ups who want a low-pressure creative outlet that doesn’t demand years of training. NumberArtist says it has served more than 500,000 customers and that its designs are commissioned from its own artists rather than copied from stock imagery.

What NumberArtist Offers

Walk through the catalog and the pitch is simple: a finished painting without the blank-canvas anxiety. The company’s collection of art paint by numbers kits is sorted by skill level, from Beginner and Intermediate to Advanced, plus smaller Mini Kits for shorter projects.

Standard kits come with 24, 36 or 48 colors and are available with or without a framed canvas. Fast-drying acrylic paints and brushes are included. Themes run from animals and pets to flowers, seascapes, city scenes, food and drink, fantasy, zodiac signs and reproductions of famous paintings.

The custom option works differently. A customer uploads a photo, such as a pet, a wedding or a family trip, and receives it back as a numbered canvas to paint by hand. The company also sells six-piece Mini Kit bundles and gift cards.

From 1950s Craft Master to Today’s Adult Hobby

The format traces back to Dan Robbins, who developed the idea in 1949 while working at the Palmer Paint Company in Detroit. Craft Master kits reached stores in 1951. By 1954, more than 12 million had sold, according to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, which later mounted an exhibit on the craze, as Smithsonian Magazine has also reported.

There’s a telling difference between then and now. Palmer sold a paint set with a printed scene. Today’s kits lean on original commissioned artwork and personalization, which is what lets a single hobby serve both a first-time painter and a person shopping for a gift.

Why Calm Creative Hobbies Are Drawing Adults

Research on art making is modest but encouraging. A 2016 pilot study from Drexel University, published in the journal Art Therapy, had 39 adults make art for 45 minutes. Cortisol, a stress hormone, fell in roughly 75 percent of participants, regardless of prior experience, according to the Drexel cortisol study. The authors describe it as a small pilot, and it wasn’t specific to paint-by-numbers, so it’s a hint, not proof.

Market data points the same direction, though estimates vary widely between firms. Growth Market Reports, a commercial research company, values the global paint-by-numbers kit market at about $1.06 billion in 2025 and projects roughly $1.68 billion by 2034, with adults the largest buyer group at 58 percent.

Designed for Beginners and Gift Givers

The newcomer is the audience NumberArtist is built around. A quiz on its site recommends a kit based on a buyer’s experience and interests, and the Mini Kits keep the first project small. For gift buyers, there are gift cards and seasonal collections. As of November 2026, the company was running an early Black Friday sale, with promotional pricing that may change.

Readers shopping this season may also like The Ritz Herald’s personalized gift guide, which covers presents matched to different lifestyles.

The company also runs customer programs, including the Palette Club rewards scheme and a Creators Club.

Looking Ahead

NumberArtist states its mission is to “transform the joy of painting into an accessible experience for everyone.” The company hasn’t announced new products, but its seasonal and themed collections suggest where it will keep spending effort: gifting, holiday scenes and photo-based customization.

For readers curious about where creative pursuits can lead, The Ritz Herald’s profile of another creative hobby that grew from a passion shows the other end of the spectrum, from casual start to full artistic practice.

About NumberArtist

NumberArtist is a Covina, California company that sells paint-by-numbers kits, custom photo kits and mini kit bundles featuring designs commissioned from its artists. Its stated mission, from the company website, is to “transform the joy of painting into an accessible experience for everyone.” Media and customer inquiries: support@numberartist.com, +1 (626) 998-4023, numberartist.com.