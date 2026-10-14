NTSB Coordination With the FAA After an Aviation Incident

NTSB coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration begins almost the moment an aviation incident occurs, and it sets the tone for everything that follows on scene. When an aircraft accident happens, the National Transportation Safety Board takes the lead on the investigation, but it rarely works alone. The FAA sits at the table too, and the way these two agencies communicate, delegate tasks, and share findings determines how quickly answers surface and how safely the response unfolds.

For incident commanders, safety officers, and first responders arriving at an aviation scene, understanding this coordination is not just background knowledge. It shapes who has jurisdiction, who documents what, and how personnel accountability gets managed while federal investigators do their work.

Why NTSB Coordination With the FAA Matters

Under federal regulation, the NTSB holds primary authority over civil aviation accident investigations in the United States. Federal law spells out that authority clearly. It establishes that any information gathered by another federal agency, including the FAA, must be shared with the NTSB in a timely manner. It also requires that outside investigative activity be coordinated. That coordination ensures it does not interfere with the NTSB’s process.

That last point matters most on scene. NTSB coordination with the FAA is not a courtesy. It is a structured relationship with defined roles, and it exists so that evidence collection, witness interviews, and technical analysis happen without duplicated effort or conflicting instructions. The FAA typically participates as a party to the investigation, contributing expertise on airworthiness, air traffic procedures, and regulatory compliance while the NTSB’s investigator-in-charge retains overall control.

How the Investigation Unfolds On Scene

Once responders confirm an incident, the NTSB decides whether to deploy a go-team. That team is multidisciplinary and can include specialists in structures, powerplants, systems, human factors, and air traffic control. This team is led by an investigator-in-charge who secures the site, documents wreckage, and establishes chain-of-custody procedures for recovered evidence.

The FAA assigns its own investigator-in-charge as well, and that individual works directly with the NTSB counterpart to align FAA activities with the broader investigation. FAA personnel assigned to specific working groups operate under the direction of each group’s chairperson rather than independently, which keeps the process organized even as multiple agencies move through the same physical space.

This is where scene-level incident management becomes critical. Responders on site need a system that tracks who is present. They also need to track what role each person is filling. Tracking when they arrived matters too. All of this must happen while investigators from separate agencies work in parallel. Departments that rely on incident command boards find it much easier to keep that structure visible and current throughout a long, multi-agency response.

The Party System and Chain of Command with NTSB Coordination.

​The NTSB’s party system allows organizations like the FAA, aircraft manufacturers, operators, and pilot unions to participate directly in the technical investigation. Each party representative signs an agreement governing their involvement. None of them, aside from the FAA, has an automatic right to participate. Federal statute establishes the FAA’s role. That’s part of why NTSB coordination with the FAA looks different from coordination with other participating parties.

Even with this structure in place, the FAA is not restricted to a supporting role. It can pursue its own safety inquiries into airworthiness, airman qualifications, and regulatory violations. It can do this while the NTSB investigation proceeds at the same time. That parallel work just can’t interfere with NTSB authority. Keeping those parallel efforts organized requires common terminology and a clear chain of command. It also requires checklists that prevent critical steps from being missed. Those are the same principles that guide a well-run Passport Accountability System® on any incident scene.

Where IMS Alliance Fits In Your NTSB Coordination Efforts

Aviation incidents often draw in fire departments, law enforcement, airport rescue and firefighting teams, and emergency management personnel. These responders arrive long before federal investigators do. Every one of them needs a reliable way to track personnel, assignments, and scene accountability. That tracking has to hold from the first minute of response through the handoff to NTSB and FAA teams.

This is the kind of organizational challenge IMS Alliance was built to solve. As the trademark holder of the Passport Accountability System®, IMS Alliance equips agencies with tools that keep tracking accurate. These tools keep chain-of-command clear and scene management simple. That holds true even when multiple agencies are working the same incident. The company’s accountability products give commanders a practical way to fill positions with qualified personnel. They also help commanders avoid the kind of oversight that critical time limits can’t afford.

If your agency responds to aviation incidents or manages multi-agency scenes regularly, preparation matters. Having the right accountability system in place before an incident happens makes all the difference once federal coordination begins. Reach out to the IMS Alliance team to talk through your department’s needs. We’ll help you find the right accountability and command tools. They’ll keep your response organized from the first responder on scene to the final federal handoff.