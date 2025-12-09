NSU Global Breaks Into Europe With Multi-Million-Dollar Deal for Norwegian Hitmaker Tungevaag

NSU Global, the fast-rising powerhouse in music rights and catalog acquisitions, has officially expanded into Europe after executing a major multi-million-dollar deal for Norwegian artist Tungevaag, one of Scandinavia’s most-streamed electronic acts. The closing marks a defining milestone for the firm, signaling its entry into the European market and cementing its status as one of the industry’s most effective dealmaking entities.

Founded and led by Kendall Newsome, NSU Global has quickly built a reputation as a discreet, elite operation backed by a private network of more than 150 institutional investors. The company specializes in identifying high-value music assets and structuring complex, creator-friendly deals with speed, precision, and total confidentiality.

At the center of NSU Global’s global expansion strategy is Justin Hardin, the firm’s Chief Operating Officer. Hardin has emerged as a key figure in the modern music-IP landscape, sourcing catalogs across the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia while engineering valuation models that have become a competitive advantage for the company. Newsome and Hardin together have built a structure that operates with the sophistication of a private wealth advisory firm, bringing institutional discipline to an industry long overdue for modernization.

The Tungevaag transaction showcases NSU Global’s ability to navigate international rights, untangle complex ownership structures, and perform advanced royalty modeling in-house. With dedicated legal, financial, and data departments, the firm delivers accurate valuations and streamlined closings that artists, managers, and attorneys increasingly rely on.

“NSU Global is setting a new standard in the music rights space,” said Founder and CEO Kendall Newsome. “Our mission is to bring clarity, opportunity, and world-class execution to artists and rights-holders everywhere. This expansion into Europe is a reflection of the demand for what we’ve built and the consistency of our process.”

COO Justin Hardin added, “Artists want liquidity, transparency, and a partner they can trust with their life’s work. This deal proves that when the right team is aligned, complex international transactions don’t have to be complicated. Tungevaag’s success is a perfect example of what we aim to deliver globally.”

The closing follows a streak of momentum for NSU Global, which has recently completed multiple six- and seven-figure catalog deals across North America and now Europe. The firm’s creator-first approach, flexible deal structures, and global buyer network have positioned it as a preferred partner for artists exploring catalog sales, financing, or long-term licensing options.

As NSU Global accelerates its international footprint, the company is preparing expansion into the UK, Latin America, and Japan, with additional European transactions already in negotiation. With Newsome’s strategic leadership and Hardin’s operational execution, the firm is rapidly redefining what modern catalog brokerage looks like on a global scale.

In an industry where reputation, discretion, and speed matter more than ever, NSU Global is emerging as the team behind the scenes shaping the next era of music-IP investment — one multi-million-dollar deal at a time.

