Nihit Gurram on What Healthcare-Focused Investors See That Generalist Capital Often Misses

Early-stage healthcare investing has a reputation for being unforgiving, and the numbers back it up. Promising companies stall not because the science was wrong but because the path from pilot to payment was never mapped. For Nihit Gurram, a healthcare technology founder, health informatics graduate student, and incoming medical student at the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, who is also spending time inside a venture firm as an investment intern at Chaanakya Capital, the gap between what generalist investors reward and what healthcare actually demands is the most instructive lesson the sector has to offer.

“In most software markets, a great demo and early traction tell you a lot,” Gurram says. “In healthcare, they tell you almost nothing on their own. The questions that matter are whether the regulatory posture is sound, whether there is a reimbursement path, and whether clinicians will actually use the product inside a real visit. A generalist can underwrite the first two with enough diligence. The third one is where most theses quietly fall apart.”

The Fundable Thesis Versus the Interesting Idea

Gurram draws a sharp line between an interesting idea and a fundable thesis. An interesting idea solves a real clinical problem. A fundable thesis explains who pays for the solution, why they pay now rather than later, and what evidence will convince a risk-averse buyer to change behavior. Healthcare-focused investors, he argues, spend a disproportionate amount of their diligence on that second category because they have watched technically impressive products die in procurement.

“The healthcare buyer is not the user, and the user is not the payer,” he notes. “That triangle is the whole game. If a founder cannot articulate how value flows between those three parties, the pitch is a science project, not a company.”

Where Deal Flow Actually Comes From

His time on the investing side has also reshaped how Nihit Gurram thinks about sourcing. The strongest healthcare deal flow, in his view, rarely arrives through inbound channels. It comes from clinical networks, academic spinouts, founder communities, accelerators, and operator referrals, places where someone with domain credibility has already pressure-tested the idea. Proprietary sourcing beats inbound because the filtering has happened upstream, inside the communities that understand the problem firsthand.

That perspective doubles as advice for founders. The fastest way to reach serious healthcare capital is not a cold deck. It is becoming visible inside the clinical and operator networks where those investors already listen.

The Pilot-to-Scale Gap

Ask Gurram where promising health startups most often stall, and the answer is immediate: the transition from pilot to scale. A technology that demos well is not the same as one that survives contact with a real clinical workflow, where visits run fifteen minutes, documentation burden is already heavy, and any tool that adds friction gets abandoned regardless of its accuracy. Investors with healthcare scar tissue look for evidence generation plans, clinician champions, and workflow integration strategy long before they look at growth curves.

He points to the market’s broader direction as validation that clinically grounded, evidence-first AI is where institutional confidence is heading, citing collaborations such as the Mayo Clinic and Bayesian Health partnership on AI-powered care solutions as a signal that rigorous clinical co-development has become the standard serious players are setting.

Capital Plus Operating Value

Gurram is candid that his long-term interest lies at the intersection of investing and operating. The operating-partner model, where value creation inside portfolio healthcare companies comes from hands-on workflow, regulatory, and go-to-market support rather than capital deployment alone, strikes him as the version of venture best suited to a sector this complex.

“Healthcare punishes tourists,” he says. “The investors who win here are the ones who can sit with a founder and work through a reimbursement strategy or an evidence plan, not just wire the money. That is the kind of investor I am learning to become, and honestly, it is the kind of partner I would want across the table as a founder.”

As founder of Mosaic Health Solutions, a company building AI-powered clinical decision support focused on medication reduction for older adults, Gurram occupies both seats at once. It is a vantage point that keeps his investing instincts grounded in clinical reality, and his founding instincts honest about what capital actually requires.