Nick Miccarelli on Why Transportation Reliability Is About More Than Being on Time

When people talk about reliable transportation, they often think about one thing: whether the vehicle arrives on time. Punctuality certainly matters, but running a dependable transportation service involves much more. Vehicles must be available, employees must be ready, maintenance must be completed, schedules must work, and passengers need clear information when something doesn’t go according to plan.

Nick Miccarelli sees those challenges from the operator’s side. As CEO of DELGO Community Transit, he works with the systems, people, partnerships, and operational decisions required to provide transportation services to the community. His experience leading a transit organization, along with his background in public and military service, gives him a practical understanding of what it takes to build a service people can depend on.

“Being on time is part of reliability, but it isn’t the whole definition,” Miccarelli says. “The bigger question is whether people have enough confidence in the service to plan their day around it. That requires a lot of things to work together.”

Reliability Starts Long Before a Vehicle Arrives

For a passenger, a trip may begin when a vehicle arrives. For a transportation provider, the work begins much earlier.

Vehicles have to be inspected and maintained. Routes and trips need to be scheduled. Drivers and other employees have to be available. Organizations also need procedures for handling unexpected problems, from traffic and weather to mechanical issues and staffing changes.

Vehicle maintenance is important enough that the Federal Transit Administration’s National Transit Database tracks mechanical system failures. The FTA defines a major mechanical system failure as one that prevents a vehicle from completing a scheduled trip or starting its next scheduled trip because its movement is limited or there is a safety concern. The agency’s 2024 National Transit Database includes specific breakdown data for transit providers nationwide.

Those statistics demonstrate that vehicle availability is not simply a maintenance-department concern. A mechanical problem can quickly become a service problem.

“You want to find problems before they affect the rider,” Miccarelli explains. “Preventive maintenance, inspections, staffing, and planning aren’t necessarily things passengers see, but they’re a major part of whether the service works when somebody needs it.”

Consistency Matters as Much as a Single Trip

A transportation provider can deliver an excellent trip one day and still struggle with reliability if passengers have a very different experience the next.

Miccarelli believes consistency is one of the most important measures of dependable service.

“If somebody needs transportation to work several times a week, they can’t treat every trip like a question mark,” he says. “They need to know what to expect. Reliability is built through that consistency over time.”

That matters especially because transportation is usually tied to another obligation. A rider may need to clock in for a shift, arrive at a medical appointment, attend a class, or reach another transportation connection.

The consequences of uncertainty can therefore extend beyond the trip itself. Someone who doesn’t trust their transportation may leave excessively early, arrange backup rides they may not need, or decide certain opportunities are simply too difficult to reach.

For transit leaders, Miccarelli says that means looking beyond individual complaints or isolated late trips. Patterns matter. Repeated delays in the same place or at the same time can indicate a larger scheduling, staffing, traffic, or operational problem that deserves attention.

Communication Is Part of Reliability

Not every disruption can be prevented.

Traffic can change suddenly. Weather can interfere with normal operations. Vehicles can experience unexpected problems despite regular maintenance. Employees can become unavailable.

Miccarelli argues that this is where communication becomes part of reliable service.

“People are often much better able to adjust when they know what is happening,” he says. “Uncertainty makes a disruption harder. If something changes, communicating that information clearly and as quickly as possible gives people a chance to make decisions.”

For transportation organizations, that requires establishing communication procedures before a problem occurs. Employees should understand who needs to know about a disruption, how information will be shared, and what alternatives may be available.

Communication also needs to work internally. Dispatchers, drivers, maintenance employees, managers, and other team members may each hold a different piece of information. If those pieces do not reach the right people, a manageable operational problem can become a larger service issue.

Backup Planning Cannot Begin After Something Goes Wrong

Reliable organizations also prepare for predictable categories of disruption.

A specific breakdown may be impossible to predict, but transportation leaders know that vehicles will occasionally require repairs. They know employees will sometimes call out. Weather will sometimes create problems. Traffic will sometimes make a schedule difficult to maintain.

The FTA’s reporting requirements reflect how seriously the industry treats these interruptions. Transit agencies covered by full National Transit Database reporting requirements must report mechanical failures even when another vehicle is immediately substituted and no scheduled service is ultimately lost.

That distinction is important. From the rider’s perspective, a successful backup may make the original problem almost invisible. From the operator’s perspective, however, the incident still provides information that can help improve future service.

“A backup plan is most valuable when you’ve worked through it before you need it,” Miccarelli says. “You want people to know what happens next. Who gets called? What resources are available? How do we keep the disruption as small as possible?”

Miccarelli recommends that organizations treat contingency planning as an ongoing operational responsibility, not something reserved for major emergencies.

Staffing Is Part of the Reliability Equation

Vehicles and schedules receive much of the attention in transportation, but people ultimately make the service run.

That means workforce planning is directly connected to reliability.

Organizations need trained employees available for scheduled service, but they also need enough flexibility to respond when circumstances change. Managers must account for absences, vacations, training, peak periods, and other demands without making normal service fragile.

Miccarelli says strong internal communication is particularly important here.

“Reliability isn’t the responsibility of one person or one department,” he says. “Operations, maintenance, scheduling, leadership, and the people providing the service all contribute to the rider’s experience.”

That is why he encourages leaders to look for recurring problems rather than simply solving each day’s immediate issue. If the same staffing or scheduling challenge repeatedly creates disruptions, the organization needs to address the underlying cause.

The Real Measure Is Whether People Can Plan Their Lives

Transportation organizations naturally track operational data, and the Federal Transit Administration maintains extensive national information covering service levels, ridership, operating expenses, safety, assets, and other performance measures. Approximately 850 transit providers in urbanized areas report information to the National Transit Database.

Numbers, however, only tell part of the story.

For Miccarelli, the larger test of reliability is whether riders trust a transportation service enough to incorporate it into their everyday lives.

“When someone schedules an appointment or accepts a work shift because they believe they can get there, that’s trust,” he says. “Transportation providers have a responsibility to understand how important that trust is.”

Building it requires more than watching the clock. It requires well-maintained vehicles, thoughtful scheduling, adequate staffing, clear communication, contingency plans, and employees who understand how their individual responsibilities contribute to the overall service.

A reliable transportation organization will still encounter unexpected problems. The difference is in how prepared it is to respond.

“Reliability doesn’t mean pretending nothing will ever go wrong,” Miccarelli says. “It means building an organization that can provide consistent service, communicate when circumstances change, and respond effectively when something unexpected happens.”

For riders, all of that work may ultimately produce something that feels remarkably simple: confidence that when they need to get somewhere, their transportation will be there.