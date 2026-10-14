New York Ranks Third Most Energy-Efficient State in 2026 WalletHub Study

New York is the third most energy-efficient state in 2026, according to a WalletHub ranking released Oct. 13.

California led with a score of 84.19, followed by Vermont at 83.67. New York scored 80.71, a fraction ahead of Washington at 80.70. Massachusetts, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Minnesota and Nevada rounded out the top 10. At the bottom were South Carolina (21.85), Alabama (25.60) and West Virginia (26.09). Alaska and Hawaii were left out for lack of comparable data.

WalletHub compared 48 states on two equal-weighted dimensions: home energy efficiency and auto energy efficiency, each worth 50 points on a 100-point scale. Home efficiency is residential energy use per person divided by annual degree days, so colder or hotter climates are not automatically punished. Auto efficiency combines miles driven per gallon with miles driven per person. Data as of Sept. 15 came from the Census Bureau, the National Climatic Data Center, the Energy Information Administration and the Federal Highway Administration.

New York ranked 12th for home efficiency and third for auto efficiency. It had the seventh-lowest residential energy consumption overall, and residents used less energy at home than the state’s cold winters would suggest. New Yorkers drove an average of 6,088 miles a year, the fewest of any state in the study, and ranked 18th for fuel efficiency based on gas used per mile.

“Energy efficiency doesn’t just help save the planet – it also helps save you money by lowering the amount of electricity, gas, oil or other types of energy you need to consume. While there are some steps you can take to become more energy-efficient on your own, living in the right area can give you a big boost. For example, certain states have much better public transportation systems that minimize your need to drive, at least in big cities. Some places also have better-constructed buildings that retain heat better during the winter or stay cooler during the summer,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst.

The ranking measures consumption relative to climate and driving, not the carbon intensity of the power grid or the cost of a kilowatt-hour. New York’s place near the top is driven largely by how little its residents drive and by home use that looks modest once winter is accounted for.