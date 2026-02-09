New York Ranks Among Most Expensive States for Returning to the Office Despite Heavy Public Transit Use

New York remains one of the most expensive states in the nation for employees returning to in-person work, even though nearly a third of workers rely on public transportation for their daily commute, according to a February 2026 report.

The study, conducted by fintech company SensaPay, ranks New York fourth nationwide among states where return-to-office requirements place the greatest financial burden on workers. The analysis examined key office-related spending categories, including annual commuting costs and food-away-from-home expenses.

Despite 28 percent of New York residents using public transportation, the report found that employees still spend an average of $3,711 annually commuting to and from work. Combined with food-away-from-home costs of $4,928 per year, the typical New York office worker spends approximately $8,639 annually to maintain a traditional 9-to-5 office schedule.

The findings place New York behind only Hawaii, Nevada, and California in total return-to-office expenses.

According to the report, transportation costs were calculated using a mix of commuting methods, including single vehicle use, public transit, active commuting, and remote work rates. These figures were combined with per-capita food-away-from-home spending to determine the overall cost of working from the office in each state.

Hawaii topped the ranking with a combined annual return-to-office cost of $9,650 per worker, followed by Nevada at $9,400 and California at $8,840. Wyoming rounded out the top five, driven by the highest commute costs in the country despite lower food expenses.

In New York, high meal costs are a major driver of office-related expenses. While public transportation helps reduce fuel and parking expenses, frequent restaurant lunches and convenience meals significantly increase overall spending. As a result, New York workers spend more time commuting annually than Californians, even though California ranked higher overall.

The report also found that 4.3 percent of New York residents continue to work remotely, suggesting that cost pressures remain a factor influencing work location decisions.

A financial advisor at SensaPay said commuting costs are only part of the financial equation.

“Commute is the most obvious office expense, but the daily lunch habits that nobody tracks until the end of the year add much more,” the advisor said. “Employees spend roughly 19 percent of their annual income on commuting, but buying lunch at work instead of preparing meals at home can quietly drain another six to seven thousand dollars a year. That is one reason office attendance has barely increased even when companies raise required in office days.”

The findings highlight broader national trends as employers continue to push return-to-office policies. In many states, rising costs are offsetting the perceived benefits of in-person collaboration, reinforcing the appeal of hybrid and remote work models.

As companies reassess workplace strategies in 2026, the report suggests that cost of living and commuting expenses will remain central factors shaping employee behavior, particularly in high-cost states like New York.