New York National Guard Opens $3.5 Million Housing Facility at Camp Smith

Army Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, opened a $3.5 million housing facility at Camp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor, New York, on Oct. 29.

The 3,000-square-foot building replaces aging quarters for senior enlisted leaders and officers training at the post. It is designed to be environmentally friendly and meet modern hotel standards. New York covered 25% of the cost.

“This facility offers single rooms with private latrines, a lounge, laundry, break area — meeting modern Army standards similar to a typical hotel room you might find,” said Army Lt. Col. Chad Clark, the base operations manager.

Shields emphasized the value of modern facilities for the state’s more than 12,000 Army National Guard soldiers. “We need to focus on things that soldiers see and the facilities that they use,” he said, adding that prioritizing modern workspaces and housing directly impacts how troops view their service.

He also highlighted the level of state support. “Most National Guard units in the country do not get the level of fiscal support and support from their governor’s office that we get,” Shields said. He noted the state’s commitment during an Oct. 28 meeting in Washington with Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard.

New York has invested $493 million in military facilities over the past two years, with $165 million funded directly by the state. Plans are underway to build a federally funded 24-unit housing complex behind the new senior leader facility. The state also plans to fund a new firing range at Camp Smith.

Sharon Buck, executive deputy commissioner for the Office of General Services, said her office is committed to ensuring that the National Guard members have the modern facilities they need to serve and respond when called upon.