New York Fashion Week Has Just Closed, and Its Trends Are Already Moving Into Apartments

New York Fashion Week has only just wrapped its Spring/Summer 2027 season, and the message from the shows is already hard to miss. The beige, logo-free restraint of recent seasons gave way to cobalt, turquoise, fringe and a lot of shine. InStyle fashion director Kevin Huynh described the mood to the Associated Press as a clear move toward “more is more.” Diane von Furstenberg’s return to the calendar after a decade away only added to the feeling of a reset.

Anyone following furniture this year could have called it early, since the saturated velvets from the armchairs by Edra and the new Moroso sofa had been making the same case in living rooms for months. Trends rarely stay in one lane anymore. What appears on a runway in September tends to surface in a makeup bag by winter and on a sofa not long after, and this season the three are unusually in sync.

Cobalt Wins the Season, and It Works Indoors Too

Blue did most of the talking. Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch and Diane von Furstenberg all leaned on it, from deep navy to the electric shade most people know as Klein blue. Turquoise showed up often enough to feel like a second headline, and chartreuse kept appearing as the color that made everything around it look sharper. Tory Burch pushed further, mixing grape, coral and marigold in the same looks.

For interiors, the timing is convenient. Fall home forecasts had already moved toward jewel tones, with burgundy, plum and mustard replacing the wheat and greige that filled apartments through the early 2020s. Cobalt fits that shift easily. It reads as rich rather than loud, and it holds up in the low, uneven light of a typical Manhattan apartment, where pale neutrals often turn gray by four in the afternoon.

The practical lesson from the runway is proportion. Designers rarely put cobalt head to toe. They paired it with a neutral or a single clashing accent. The same logic works at home: one blue armchair or a lacquered side table does more than repainting a whole room, and it’s easier to live with once the season turns.

Glossy Lids Set the Rule: One Lacquered Piece per Living Room

Backstage, the beauty looks told a similar story with a twist. Makeup teams at Ulla Johnson, Carolina Herrera and Sandy Liang layered clear gloss over opalescent shadow for a wet, reflective lid. Eyeliner came back in color, neon included. At Nardos and Sandy Liang, models walked with curled but completely bare lashes, letting a bold lip or a glossy eye carry the face on its own.

That last idea might be the most useful one for anyone rethinking a room. The no-mascara face is about choosing one strong gesture and leaving the rest alone. Interiors that work tend to follow the same rule. A room with a single high-gloss surface, a mirrored tray or a chrome lamp looks deliberate. A room where every surface shines looks like a showroom.

Nails pointed in the same direction. Almond shapes in turquoise, black and silver appeared at Kim Shui and Sergio Hudson, and that trio works surprisingly well in a dining room, where metal and dark wood already do half the job.

Fringe, Chenille and Velvet Leave the Closet for the Couch

The link between fashion and furniture got literal this year. In April, Ligne Roset and BOSS presented a limited edition of the Togo, the low, pleated seat Michel Ducaroy designed in 1973, which has sold more than 1.5 million units. The new version pairs leather with a soft textile seat and adds contrast stitching borrowed from BOSS tailoring. Marco Falcioni, the label’s creative director, described the goal as bringing “the feeling of a made-to-measure suit” to a piece of furniture.

The New York runways suggested that crossover will keep growing. Fringe moved through Jonathan Simkhai, Rachel Comey and Monse. Chenille knits, brocade and velvet details added weight to spring clothes that would normally be light. Ralph Lauren, a label that has sold furniture under its own name since the 1980s, sent velvet down the runway, which is about as clear a signal as the category gets. These are upholstery materials, after all, and fringed lampshades and chenille sofas have been creeping back into design stores for a while. Texture is doing the job pattern used to do, and it photographs better, which matters when so many rooms are first seen on a phone screen.

The more interesting question is timing. Clothes from these shows reach stores in early 2027, while furniture runs on a slower clock, with most new collections unveiled in Milan each April and delivered months later. That gap gives New Yorkers a small head start. Anyone curious about cobalt or fringe at home can try it with a cushion or a lamp this fall and find out whether the feeling survives until the rest of the city catches up in spring.