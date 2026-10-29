New Study Estimates Three in Four Former NFL Players Died With CTE

A study published this week in JAMA Network Open estimates that roughly three in four former NFL players who died between 2008 and 2023 had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head impacts.

Researchers examined records of 2,362 former players who died in that period and played in the league for an average of five years. Of the nearly 400 who donated their brains, 93.5 percent were diagnosed with CTE. After adjusting for the fact that players with cognitive symptoms were about five times more likely to have their brains donated, the team estimated that 74.5 percent of all players in the group likely had the disease at death. In the general population, fewer than 1 percent of brains in community-based banks show signs of CTE.

“No other environmental or occupational exposure ever studied is known to have increased dementia risk at death by that amount,” said Yorghos Tripodis, senior author of the paper and a professor of biostatistics at Boston University.

The researchers also estimated that 27.2 percent of the former players had dementia during their lifetime, a figure they said likely underestimates prevalence. Dementia rates among the players appeared about four times higher than in the general population. The study builds on earlier work by some of the same researchers that put the minimum prevalence for a shorter period at 24.5 percent, with a possible maximum near 98 percent.

CTE can only be confirmed after death. Signs include brain atrophy and clusters of tau protein. The findings apply specifically to deceased former NFL players and do not directly measure the rate among living players. The authors noted that not everyone with CTE develops symptoms, and not everyone with symptoms develops the most severe forms.

The estimate sharpens long-running questions about the long-term neurological cost of professional football. The concrete markers are the 2,362 deaths analyzed, the 93.5 percent rate among brain donors, and the adjusted overall estimate of about 75 percent.