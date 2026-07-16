New Hisense Documentary Brings ‘Innovating a Brighter Life’ to Life at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics company, today released a mini-documentary following the families at the heart of its sensory inclusion initiative at the FIFA World Cup 2026™. As an Official Sponsor of the tournament, Hisense partnered with FIFA and sensory-inclusion nonprofit KultureCity to make all 16 host stadiums more welcoming to fans with sensory needs, providing complimentary match tickets to families across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The documentary captures the full emotional arc of that experience: interviewees describing the overstimulation they face at loud, crowded events; the anticipation of arriving at the stadium; and the joy of finally belonging in the stands. It serves as the centerpiece of a campaign built on a simple conviction— that the FIFA World Cup should be accessible to every fan in every seat.

“At Hisense, we believe technology should bring people closer to the moments that matter,” said Catherine Fang, Vice President of Hisense Group. “These families remind us why we do this work. Seeing their joy in the stands is ‘Innovating a Brighter Life’ in its truest form.” That phrase, “Innovating a Brighter Life,” has long been the belief at the core of everything Hisense makes—the idea that technology should do more than perform, and that its real measure is how it improves the lives of the people who use it. The sensory inclusion initiative extends that belief beyond the living room and into the stadium, applying the same display technology found in Hisense’s consumer products to a purpose that is unmistakably human: helping fans who might otherwise stay home feel that a place has been made for them.

The initiative is anchored in infrastructure. In collaboration with FIFA, all 16 host stadiums feature dedicated sensory rooms equipped with Hisense display technology, delivering clear, calming visuals designed to support relaxation and sensory regulation. The rooms were developed with KultureCity, whose sensory-inclusion expertise serves venues worldwide.

“Football unites the world, and it is our goal to help everyone be able to participate in this sport—whether as a player or as a fan,” said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of World Cup.

It is also a natural continuation of Hisense’s investment in children’s welfare and community initiatives worldwide. For the company, a truly global brand is measured not only by where its products reach, but by the difference they make when they get there.

Nowhere is that difference clearer than in the film itself. For these families, it is simple and profound: a match they never thought they could attend, experienced together, in the stands. It is, in the end, what “Innovating a Brighter Life” has always been about.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.