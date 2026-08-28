Nevada Leads U.S. Rise in Businesses Cutting Jobs Since 2000

Nevada has seen the sharpest increase in private businesses cutting jobs since 2000, according to a new analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by accounting automation firm DOKKA.

The study compared annual averages of private sector establishments that either reduced headcount or closed. Nationally, those job-losing establishments rose from 1,839,057 in 2000 to 2,248,780 in 2024, a 22.3 percent increase. On a per-capita basis, the rate climbed from 550 to 673 per 100,000 residents.

Nevada ranked first with a 74.9 percent rise, from 13,726 establishments cutting jobs in 2000 to 24,013 in 2024. That is an extra 327 job cuts per 100,000 residents, lifting the state’s rate from 437 to 764.

Idaho placed second at 67.9 percent. Its raw total rose from 10,927 to 18,350. Idaho also posted the largest per-capita increase of any state, up 383 per 100,000 residents, from 564 to 946.

Utah ranked third with a 67.4 percent increase, from 16,711 to 27,978. Its per-capita rate rose from 489 to 819.

Florida and Arizona rounded out the top five, with increases of 62.4 percent and 51.3 percent. Texas ranked sixth at 47.2 percent and recorded the second-largest raw increase after Florida. Tennessee, North Dakota, Montana and Colorado completed the top 10.

Only three states recorded fewer establishments cutting jobs. Michigan led that group with a 3.7 percent decline, from 59,359 to 57,188. Ohio fell 2.1 percent. West Virginia declined 1.7 percent. Washington, Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana, Kansas, Indiana and New York posted the smallest increases.

Eric Edelstein, co-founder at DOKKA, said: “This study reveals a trend for the current job market. You’d assume that in the past couple of decades and with the advances of technology, that job availability would increase when in fact, according to this study, it’s the opposite. For the vast majority of America, job losses are on the rise with only a lucky few states seeing a reduction in job losses, and even these aren’t as high as you’d hope it would be. It’s worth adding that rapid growth naturally brings more business churn, meaning more businesses opening and more businesses contracting or closing

With the increase in AI, both employers and employees may question job security however; it’s all about how we use and integrate AI that matters. AI is here to stay, so learning how to best use it, integrate it into systems and workflows and get ahead of this, it means that employees and employers alike can have the upper hand and create new environments and approaches that will combine AI technology with human input and create something that can help businesses succeed.

Business owners that are worried about financial stability, particularly in the states that rank highly, should consider their expenses on a more frequent basis. Now that there is so much variety in softwares and tech with rapidly increasing advancements, business owners and finance teams in companies need to be constantly sourcing the right tools and making sure the tools themselves can keep up with business requirements.

What stands out is that the states with the fastest population growth, like Nevada and Utah, are also seeing the sharpest rise in businesses cutting jobs, which suggests that rapid growth alone is not insulating workers from instability.”

The figures come from BLS Business Employment Dynamics Table 5. Per-capita rates use estimated 2024 state populations.