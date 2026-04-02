Neel Somani on Upcoming Regulatory and Operational Changes to MISO

Quantitative analyst and researcher Neel Somani, whose experiences include power demand forecasting and generation valuation, analyzes the evolving regulatory and operational landscape within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).

The region spans a diverse mix of generation resources, load profiles, and regulatory jurisdictions, creating a complex environment for market design. Recent developments reflect a broader recalibration of reliability standards, capacity accreditation, and transmission planning as load growth accelerates and resource composition shifts.

A Market Facing Structural Transition

MISO has entered a period of structural transition. Coal retirements, renewable expansion, and increasing electrification have altered the supply-demand balance across the footprint. Seasonal reliability concerns, particularly during summer peak conditions, have drawn attention to reserve margins and resource adequacy frameworks.

Historically, MISO operated with relatively comfortable capacity margins. That cushion has narrowed as older baseload generation exits and replacement resources introduce variability. Planning assumptions must now incorporate both load growth and uncertainty in resource availability.

Transition periods expose gaps in market design, so as the resource mix changes, pricing and accreditation must evolve with it. The region’s scale and diversity amplify the importance of coordinated adjustments.

Capacity Accreditation and Resource Adequacy

One of the most significant areas of change involves capacity accreditation. MISO has begun refining methodologies to better represent the reliability contribution of different resource types. Effective Load Carrying Capability (ELCC) frameworks are increasingly applied to renewable and storage assets.

Accreditation adjustments influence both capacity supply and pricing outcomes. Resources that receive lower accreditation values contribute less to reserve margins, tightening supply and potentially increasing capacity prices. Conversely, over-accreditation can mask reliability risks.

Probabilistic modeling has become central to these evaluations. Weather patterns, correlated outages, and resource variability are incorporated into reliability assessments.

“Accreditation determines what counts toward reliability,” Somani notes. “If that measurement is inaccurate, the system misprices capacity.”

Accurate valuation of reliability contribution is essential to maintaining adequate reserves.

Seasonal Capacity Auctions and Pricing Signals

MISO has introduced seasonal capacity constructs to better align procurement with changing reliability needs. Summer and winter conditions present distinct challenges, and a single annual auction may not fully capture these dynamics.

Seasonal auctions allow pricing to reflect differences in demand patterns, resource availability, and operational risk. Generators and storage operators must evaluate participation strategies across multiple periods, each with unique price signals.

The shift toward seasonal constructs adds complexity but improves alignment between procurement and system needs. Pricing becomes more granular, reflecting temporal variation in reliability requirements.

Seasonal differentiation improves signal precision, allowing the market to value capacity in context rather than averaging across conditions. Greater precision supports more efficient capital allocation.

Transmission Planning and Long-Range Initiatives

Transmission development is a central focus within MISO’s planning framework, as long-range transmission planning initiatives aim to support renewable integration, reduce congestion, and improve reliability across the region.

Large-scale transmission projects require coordination across multiple states and regulatory bodies. Cost allocation frameworks determine how expenses are distributed among beneficiaries, influencing project viability.

Transmission expansion affects both price formation and resource siting decisions. Improved connectivity allows lower-cost generation to reach load centers, reducing congestion and stabilizing prices.

“Transmission defines the shape of the market,” Somani notes. “It determines which resources dispatch and which regions remain constrained.”

Load Growth and Industrial Demand

MISO is experiencing rising demand from industrial development, data centers, and electrification trends. Load growth introduces additional pressure on reserve margins and infrastructure planning.

Large industrial loads can alter regional demand patterns, influencing both energy and capacity prices. Their integration requires coordination between market operators, utilities, and developers.

Forecasting accuracy becomes increasingly important. Underestimating demand can lead to reliability shortfalls, while overestimating can result in excess capacity and suppressed prices.

Load growth reshapes the demand curve. Planning must account for both scale and variability as effective integration depends on aligning demand projections with infrastructure development.

Resource Mix and Dispatch Complexity

The evolving resource mix introduces new operational challenges. Renewable generation contributes variability, while storage and flexible resources provide balancing capability. Dispatch strategies must adapt to these dynamics.

MISO’s operational framework incorporates additional tools to manage variability and maintain stability. Enhanced forecasting, real-time monitoring, and advanced dispatch algorithms support system performance.

Flexible resources, including storage and demand response, play an increasing role in balancing supply and demand. Their participation requires clear rules and compensation structures.

Operational complexity increases as diversity increases, and market design must keep pace with that complexity. Coordination across resource types becomes a defining feature of system management.

Regulatory Coordination and Market Alignment

MISO’s multi-state footprint introduces regulatory complexity. State-level policies influence generation mix, transmission development, and market participation. Coordination among jurisdictions affects overall system performance.

Regulatory alignment supports efficient market outcomes. Divergence can create inconsistencies in pricing signals and investment incentives.

Market operators must navigate these dynamics while maintaining neutrality and transparency. Clear rules and consistent application reduce uncertainty for participants.

“Consistency in regulation supports consistency in investment. Markets depend on predictable frameworks,” says Somani.

Alignment between regulatory objectives and market design continues to be a critical variable.

Investment Signals and Capital Deployment

Changes within MISO’s market structure will influence capital allocation decisions. Investors evaluate forward price signals, accreditation rules, and regulatory stability when considering new projects.

Enhanced pricing mechanisms and clearer reliability requirements can strengthen investment signals. At the same time, increased complexity may require more sophisticated modeling and risk assessment.

Capital deployment must balance long-term expectations with near-term volatility. Projects that align with structural trends are more likely to attract financing.

Investment follows clarity, so when signals are well-defined, capital moves with confidence. Maintaining that clarity is essential to supporting infrastructure development.

Structural Outlook

MISO’s regulatory and operational changes point to an ongoing effort to adapt to evolving system conditions. Adjustments to accreditation, pricing, and transmission planning aim to preserve reliability while supporting resource diversity and load growth.

Future performance will depend on the alignment between market signals and system needs. Accurate pricing, transparent rules, and coordinated planning support efficient outcomes.

The region’s complexity presents both challenges and opportunities. Effective integration of diverse resources and growing demand requires disciplined market design and continuous refinement.

Electricity markets function through coordinated interaction between supply, demand, and pricing mechanisms. Changes underway within MISO represent a recalibration of that coordination in response to structural shifts. As conditions continue to shift, the ability to maintain alignment across these elements will determine long-term reliability and economic performance.

About Neel Somani

Neel Somani is a technologist and researcher specializing in quantitative finance, systems engineering, and energy markets. Previously a commodities researcher at Citadel and founder of the blockchain protocol Eclipse, he now focuses on the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). His work examines structural transitions like capacity accreditation and transmission planning. By bridging technical market data with regulatory policy, Somani helps stakeholders navigate real-world impacts and maintain grid reliability amidst accelerating load growth and evolving resource mixes.