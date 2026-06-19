Nearly Half of Global HNWIs Say Their Governments Are Failing on the Economy: WCR

Nearly half of the world’s high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) believe their governments are failing to deliver a competitive economy.

The World Citizenship Report (WCR) 2026 shows that around 45.4% of HNWIs are dissatisfied with their governments’ ability to create an environment that supports economic growth and opportunity.

According to the report, the era when a home country could offer steady security and opportunity has faded in this increasingly complex world. For mass affluent individuals, this shift is particularly significant, as they have direct exposure to local job markets, business conditions, and income growth.

When economic opportunities appear constrained in their home countries, they are often among the first to feel the impact. As a result, many HNWIs are expanding their wealth strategies beyond their national borders.

Geographic diversification and greater jurisdictional flexibility are increasingly being viewed as important components of wealth preservation and future planning. Rather than relying solely on a single country, many affluent individuals are exploring ways to broaden their access to economic opportunities across multiple markets.

“A competitive economy remains the most frequently cited area where individuals feel their governments are underperforming at 45.4%,” the report noted.

Developed nations are struggling despite remaining on top

While developed nations continue to rank highly for economic opportunities, countries such as the US, Ireland, Japan, and the UK remain among the top-tier destinations due to their strong financial infrastructure and institutional stability. However, economic strength alone is no longer enough to retain the confidence of affluent citizens.

The report highlights that even in leading economies such as the US and the UK, many HNWIs are expressing concerns about government performance and stability. Rising fiscal pressures across developed economies, combined with increasing regulatory complexity and tax scrutiny, are eroding HNWIs’ confidence in their current governments.

The UK’s ultra-wealthy are leaving the country due to frequent policy changes and government instability surrounding taxation, despite the country’s strong economic opportunities. The same applies to HNWIs in the United States, as tariffs, election-driven policy swings, and economic uncertainties have led many to lose confidence in the country despite its status as a global economic power.

“The findings spotlight the extent to which personal financial outcomes are tied to national economic conditions.”

Looking Beyond a Single Jurisdiction

The report further stated that many wealthy individuals are adopting a more international approach to future planning. While they continue to seek economic growth and opportunity within their home countries, a growing number are increasingly looking beyond national borders when they believe their governments are failing to create competitive economic environments.

For many, access to multiple jurisdictions is becoming part of a broader strategy to reduce concentration risk, access new opportunities, and build long-term resilience for themselves and their families.

This trend is particularly evident among affluent parents, who are increasingly considering how future generations can access a wider range of educational, professional, and economic opportunities.

Many are looking for countries that can provide stronger long-term prospects for their children, particularly when they feel their own governments are falling short in creating opportunities for future success.

The findings underscore a growing shift in how citizenship is being viewed globally. Beyond legal status or national affiliation, it is increasingly becoming a strategic consideration tied to economic opportunity, personal security, and long-term prosperity in an era where confidence in government performance is fading.

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CS Global Partners

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Source: CS Global Partners