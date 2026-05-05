Neal Goyal on Why the Brands Winning in DTC Today Are the Ones Who Stopped Betting Everything on Paid Social

For years, the DTC growth playbook was straightforward: pour money into Facebook, watch revenue climb, and repeat the cycle. It was scalable, measurable, and fast enough to justify the simplicity. The brands that moved quickly captured enormous market share, and the formula held long enough that it became institutional, the default setting for almost every consumer brand serious about growth.

The problem is that default settings rarely survive contact with a market that has fundamentally changed around them.

Customer acquisition costs on major paid platforms have climbed steadily, and attribution has become significantly less reliable in the wake of iOS privacy changes. The brands that built their entire growth architecture around a single channel are now navigating that exposure in real time. What looked like a performance engine was, in many cases, a concentration risk that went unexamined because the returns were too good to question.

Neal Goyal has spent the last decade working closely with some of the fastest-growing consumer brands, and the conversation he finds himself having most frequently today is not about which creative to test or which audience segment to target. It is a more foundational question: what should the channel mix actually look like when the channels a brand has depended on stop performing the way they used to?

The honest answer, across a wide range of brands, is that most do not have a real one. They have a primary channel with a few supporting tactics layered around it, which is a very different thing from a diversified growth strategy. A handful of tactics is not a hedge. It is a structure that holds until it does not, and the current environment is testing that structure across the industry simultaneously.

The brands navigating this moment well have made a deliberate decision to expand how they reach customers rather than continuing to optimize within a shrinking return curve. That means building owned relationships directly rather than renting access through third-party platforms at an ever-increasing price. Email and SMS remain foundational, but the brands doing this well are adding touchpoints that reach customers in environments with less competition for attention, where the signal-to-noise ratio still favors the sender.

What this looks like in practice varies by brand, but the strategic logic is consistent. Every channel a brand adds that operates independently of the major paid platforms reduces its exposure to the volatility those platforms increasingly represent. A customer reached through a channel that does not require bidding against fifty other brands for the same impression is a customer acquired under fundamentally different economics. That difference compounds over time in ways that show up clearly in lifetime value and blended acquisition cost, even when it is harder to see in any single campaign report.

The harder internal shift is organizational. Diversifying the channel mix is not just a media buying decision. It requires teams to develop fluency in channels they may have dismissed or deprioritized, to build new creative capabilities, and to establish measurement frameworks that can evaluate performance across fundamentally different media types. Brands that treat channel diversification as a simple budget reallocation tend to underinvest in that operational work and end up with results that do not reflect the channel’s real potential.

The brands that pull ahead over the next several years will not necessarily be the ones with the largest budgets or the most sophisticated creative operations. They will be the ones that had the discipline to examine and challenge their channel assumptions while the rest of the market was still waiting for the familiar playbook to reassert itself. In a period defined by platform volatility and rising acquisition costs, the ability to reach customers through multiple independent channels is less a growth strategy than a basic requirement for sustainable operation.