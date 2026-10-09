Navy Veteran Daniel Kivo Brings Dolce & Pearl to Charlotte, NC

At a party, some of the best conversations start with a simple question: What is that? For Daniel Kivo, that moment is a big part of Dolce & Pearl’s appeal.

A server moves through the room and pipes ricotta filling into mini cannoli shells right in front of guests. They watch their dessert come together, and a sweet bite becomes a fun, personal experience. Nearby, a wearable caviar setup might catch another guest’s eye. Soon, people choose a bite, ask questions, and share the moment with the person beside them.

Kivo, a disabled U.S. Navy veteran and entrepreneur in the Charlotte area, created Dolce & Pearl around that kind of interaction. The company brings roaming food and dessert services and food carts to weddings, private parties and corporate celebrations in Charlotte, NC. Dolce & Pearl also serves hosts throughout North and South Carolina, with travel available beyond the region.

From Navy Service to Business Ownership

Before becoming a business owner, Kivo served in the Navy as a Personnel Specialist. Today, his work puts him in a different setting. He prepares for celebrations, coordinates service, and introduces guests to a business he is building himself.

His story connects military service with a new chapter in entrepreneurship. It also leaves room for the creativity that gives Dolce & Pearl its personality.

A Charlotte Dessert Service That Joins the Party

That personality comes through most clearly in the roaming format. Rather than waiting for guests to visit a dessert station, the service moves among them. It can join the conversation at a wedding reception, move through a birthday gathering, or become a talking point at a company event.

Roaming Cannolis Filled Fresh

With roaming cannolis, servers fill mini shells fresh during service and finish them with toppings such as chocolate chips or crushed pistachios. Powdered sugar adds the finishing touch. Guests who prefer the filling on its own can choose ricotta shots instead. The small portions are easy to enjoy while mingling, and the preparation gives guests something to watch before their first taste.

Roaming Caviar in a Social Setting

Roaming caviar brings a different mood. Served from a wearable setup with accompaniments, it puts a traditionally formal food into a more social setting. Guests can approach, ask how to enjoy it, and share a taste without leaving the gathering to find a separate station. The presentation itself becomes part of the fun.

Food Carts and a Wider Menu

Dolce & Pearl also offers food carts for hosts who want a dedicated place for guests to gather. A cart can help define a corner of a reception or create a natural stop during an event. It gives the food a visible home while keeping the interaction that runs through the roaming services.

The menu also includes tiramisu cups, s’mores, and Dolce Crunch, a white chocolate Chex mix. Together, the options give hosts room to choose something that suits their guests, whether the occasion calls for a familiar dessert, a playful sweet bite, or a caviar experience.

Owned by a Veteran, Built Around Connection

For Kivo, the food is only part of what Dolce & Pearl brings to an event. The moment that matters most comes when a guest stops, asks a question, and shares a bite with someone nearby. As the company grows in Charlotte and beyond, that simple exchange remains at the center of the business he is building. Hosts planning an event can request a quote on the Dolce & Pearl website and follow the company on Instagram.